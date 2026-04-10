Viral Video: Shah Rukh Khan's Sweet Moment With <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Star Ranveer Singh Wins The Internet

Ranveer Singh is currently basking in the success of his latest release, Dhurandhar 2, which hit theatres on March 19. Meanwhile, a video of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's warm interaction with Ranveer at a recent event has caught the attention of fans on social media.

Details

The two actors were present at the birthday celebration of Aksha Kamboj, the daughter of Mumbai-based businessman and BJP leader Mohit Kamboj Bharatiya.

A video from the party, now circulating on X, shows Shah Rukh Khan's manager, Pooja Dadlani, greeting Ranveer with a kiss on the cheek. Shah Rukh Khan is then seen tapping Ranveer on the shoulder and affectionately touching his cheek. While the audio in the clip is unclear, the visuals show Ranveer nodding and responding with a brief "thank you" before turning back to speak with other guests.

Sharing the video, one user wrote, "Just see how Shah Rukh Khan is patting Ranveer Singh and touching his cheeks, probably congratulating him on Dhurandhar 2's success. Even SRK's manager Pooja Dadlani is showing love to Ranveer"

just see how Shah Rukh Khan is patting Ranveer Singh and touching his cheeks, probably congratulating him for Dhurandhar 2 success. And even SRK's manager Pooja Dadlani is showing love to Ranveer. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/qKiZVsxC0e — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) April 9, 2026

Shah Rukh Khan's Upcoming Project

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of King, which is scheduled to hit theatres on December 24, 2025.

The film promises to present the superstar in a completely new avatar and aims to deliver a high-octane action experience for audiences worldwide. Described as a slick action entertainer, King is expected to redefine style and scale in Bollywood.

The film is reportedly Siddharth Anand's most mass-oriented project to date and is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures. The cast includes Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, and Abhishek Bachchan.

About Dhurandhar 2

The first Dhurandhar, released in December 2025, emerged as the highest-grossing film of the year and became the biggest single-language release. Its sequel surpassed the lifetime collection of the original within just 11 days of release.

Apart from Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar 2 also stars Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt, all of whom reprise their roles. Released on March 19, the sequel marked a shift from the first film by opening in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.



Also Read: Why Satish Shah Would Be 'Happiest' For Rakesh Bedi's Dhurandhar 2 Success, Rajesh Kumar Reveals