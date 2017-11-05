Viral: Uma Thurman 'Too Angry' To Talk About Harvey Weinstein Case Uma Thurman said that in anger she expresses herself in a way which she 'regrets later'

14 Shares EMAIL PRINT Uma Thurman in New York. (Image courtesy: YouTube) New Delhi: Highlights Uma Thurman hasn't given a statement on the scandal yet I've been waiting to feel less angry, she had said She starred in 1994's Pulp Fiction, which was distributed by Miramax







The Harvey Weinstein scandal uncovered in early October after the New York Times published a report revealing decades of sexual harassment claims by actresses and female employees against him. Uma Thurman starred in Quentin Tarantino's 1994 Pulp Fiction, which was distributed by Mr Weinstein Miramax. Actresses such as Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, Ashely Judd and Annabella Sciorra revealed that they too suffered workplace harassment while interacting with Harvey Weinstein. Recently an AFP report stated that the New York police was gathering evidence for a possible arrest warrant against Mr Weinstein in a credible double rape allegation.



Even today, several days after the incident,



In light of the downfall of the Hollywood mogul, actor Anthony Rapp revealed his tryst with sexual misconduct alleging actor Kevin Spacey behaved inappropriately with him three decades ago when the former was all of 14. The consequences of Mr Rapp's revelations have destroyed Mr Spacey's career with Netflix denouncing critically acclaimed series house Of Cards, featuring Kevin Spacey in the lead role. The online streaming network has also cancelled the release of Gore starring kevin Spacey.



Actress Uma Thurman's last month's statement, reacting to the unwinding of the Harvey Weinstein case , went viral on Sunday after a Huffington Post journalist retweeted it. In the interview, which was given to Hollywood Access, outside Broadway's Hudson Theatre, Uma Thurman said: "I don't have a tidy soundbite for you, because I've learned - I'm not a child, and I've learned that when I've spoken in anger I usually regret the way I express myself. So I've been waiting to feel less angry. And when I'm ready, I'll say what I have to say."The Harvey Weinstein scandal uncovered in early October after the New York Times published a report revealing decades of sexual harassment claims by actresses and female employees against him. Uma Thurman starred in Quentin Tarantino's 1994, which was distributed by Mr Weinstein Miramax. Actresses such as Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, Ashely Judd and Annabella Sciorra revealed that they too suffered workplace harassment while interacting with Harvey Weinstein. Recently an AFP report stated that the New York police was gathering evidence for a possible arrest warrant against Mr Weinstein in a credible double rape allegation.Even today, several days after the incident, Uma Thurman has not given her statement on the Harvey Weinstein expose. In light of the downfall of the Hollywood mogul, actor Anthony Rapp revealed his tryst with sexual misconduct alleging actor Kevin Spacey behaved inappropriately with him three decades ago when the former was all of 14. The consequences of Mr Rapp's revelations have destroyed Mr Spacey's career with Netflix denouncing critically acclaimed series, featuring Kevin Spacey in the lead role. The online streaming network has also cancelled the release ofstarring kevin Spacey.