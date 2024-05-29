Viral: The Internet Thinks It Spotted The Script Of Shah Rukh Khan's Next Film King In This Video

SRK in a still from from the video. (courtesy: SRKUniverse)

Shah Rukh Khan, who will reportedly be seen in a film titled King next, has been trending a great deal courtesy a new video which has been doing the rounds on social media. The video happens to be from a clip of Shah Rukh Khan congratulating Santosh Sivan after he received the prestigious Pierre Angenieux Excel Lens Award at this year's Cannes Film Festival. In the aforementioned video, a section of the Internet spotted the script of King on the table next to him. "King Khan himself, making the unofficial announcement for the much-awaited King movie. Get ready for another blockbuster," read the caption on the post.

In the comments section of the post, she wrote, "Who is the director bro? And genre?" Another one added. "Can't wait." Another one added, "Ready for king." The official announcement is yet awaited. The film will reportedly be directed by Sujoy Ghosh.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan had a stellar 2023 professionally. He returned with a bang and how. He featured in the smash hit Pathaan last year, alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The actor then starred in Atlee's smash hit Jawan with Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone. The film was a big hit. He ended the year with Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, co-starring with Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani. The film opened to largely positive reviews.