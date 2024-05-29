KKR On Top Of The World: How Shah Rukh Khan's Team Lit Up Dubai's Burj Khalifa

Scenes from Burj Khalifa. (courtesy: kkriders)

Shah Rukh Khan's IPL (Indian Premier League) team Kolkata Knight Riders lit up Dubai's Burj Khalifa last night and how. In a video posted on Kolkata Knight Riders' official Instagram handle, pictures from KKR's winning moment at the IPL this year were showcased, which was followed by a picture of Shah Rukh Khan and the text on it read, "Congrats KKR. Congrats SRK." The caption on the post accompanying the video read, "View from the top. It's all purple. #AmiKKR #RukengeNahiJhukengeNahi."

The comments section of the post was flooded with comments like "Just SRK things" and "Burj Khalifa turns purple." Another one added, "SRK power." Another one added, "Aur ye sirf SRK ki wajah se mumkin hua hai (and this was only possible because of SRK)." Another comment read, "The power of SRK." Another user added, "The power of Global King SRK." See the post here:

Last year, the trailers of Shah Rukh Khan's all three films - Jawan, Pathaan and Dunki were showcased on the Burj Khalifa.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan had a stellar 2023 professionally. He returned with a bang and how. He featured in the smash hit Pathaan last year, alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The actor then starred in Atlee's smash hit Jawan with Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone. The film was a big hit. He ended the year with Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, co-starring with Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani. The film opened to largely positive reviews.