Keeping It Up With The Khans: Suhana's Fam-Jam Pic With Shah Rukh Khan And Others At IPL 2024 Finale

After Kolkata Knight Riders (co-owned by Shah Rukh Khan) secured a big victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final match of the Indian Premier League 2024, Suhana Khan shared a set of new pictures from the match featuring her family members. In one of the pictures taken at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, the actress walked hand in hand with her brother AbRam Khan. The picture also captures Shah Rukh Khan celebrating KKR's win. Gauri Khan accompanied AbRam, while Aryan Khan stood in front of his mother.

She also shared pictures with her brother AbRam, BFFs Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor. Additionally, she posted a snapshot of the IPL trophy and another capturing the fireworks illuminating the Chennai sky. Captioning the post on Instagram, Suhana wrote, "Worth the wait."

Ananya was quick to comment and wrote, "Best ever."

Suhana Khan flew off to Milan, Italy for a solo trip last month. She actively shared moments from her travel escapades on her Instagram handle. She shared a series of photos from her vacation and it was nothing less than a fashion feast. From glimpses of food and exotic locations to chic mirror selfies, the photo dump features it all. The first picture captures Suhana Khan effortlessly posing on the cobblestone streets, dressed in a grey top paired with blue denim and a sleek black overcoat. In another snapshot, she is seen dressed in a black and white polka-dotted bodycon dress. Captioning the post on Instagram, she wrote, "Ciao." See photos from Suhana Khan's Italy diaries here. As soon as she dropped the post, Suhana Khan's BFF Ananya Panday was quick to comment, jesting, "Can see all the new shopping already."

On the work front, Suhana Khan made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's film The Archies. Set in 1960s India, the movie follows Archie and his friends as they navigate romance, friendship, and the threat of development looming over their beloved park. She starred alongside Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Saigal, and Yuvraj Menda.