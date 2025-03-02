Viral: The Internet Is Outraged On Janhvi Kapoor's Behalf After Fan Tries To Remove Her Mask

Janhvi Kapoor fans are eagerly waiting for her upcoming film Param Sundari. The movie features Sidharth Malhotra as the male lead.

A video making rounds on the internet shows Janhvi fulfilling a female fan's selfie request. Janhvi, wearing a mask, was posing for the picture when the fan unexpectedly touched her mask and tried to remove it. Staying calm and composed, Janhvi politely lowered her mask and posed.

As the video went viral, fans were not happy with the woman's conduct, calling it "inappropriate and a breach of personal space".

Coming back to Param Sundari, the film has completed its Kerala schedule.

Last month, Sidharth Malhotra shared a picture on his Instagram Stories from the wrap-up with the cast and crew. Along with the photo, he wrote, “Wrapped up an incredible Kerala schedule for #ParamSundari. Scenic views, amazing energy and memories”. Read the full story here.

Directed by Tushar Jalota, Param Sundari features Sidharth Malhotra as Param and Janhvi Kapoor as Sundari. Set against the stunning backwaters of Kerala, this romantic comedy promises a fun-filled ride with laughter, chaos and unexpected twists.

The film explores a cross-cultural love story where two contrasting worlds collide – a North ka munda meets a South ki Sundari.

Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Devara: Part 1 alongside Jr NTR. The movie marks the Telugu debut of the actress.

Devara: Part 1 follows Devara, the chieftain of a coastal village, who gets caught in a deadly rivalry with his counterpart, Bhaira, over arms smuggling through the Red Sea.

Released in September 2024, Devara: Part 1 features Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist. Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Murali Sharma, Abhimanyu Singh, Ajay and Narain are also a part of the cast.