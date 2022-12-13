Viral: Shah Rukh Khan's Pics With Fans From His Visit To Vaishno Devi Temple

A fan page shared this picture. (courtesy: srkian.fardeen)

Shah Rukh Khan recently visited Vaishno Devi Temple in Jammu and Kashmir. Now, new pictures of the superstar are going viral on the Internet in which he is sporting red teeka on his forehead and happily posing with fans. In the viral images, the actor is wearing a sweatshirt paired with pants and a grey beanie. Earlier on Monday, a video of the actor went viral in which he is surrounded by his bodyguards and sporting a black hooded jacket. However, his face was not visible in the video.

Take a look at the new pictures of Shah Rukh Khan from Vaishno Devi Temple:

SHAH RUKH KHAN AT VAISHNO DEVI TEMPLE 👑🙏



Srk Lastest Picture from Maa vaishno Devi Temple 🙏



Love u @iamsrk legend🙏

Maa vaishno devi apko bhut bhut ashirwad de🙏❤️#ShahRukhKhan𓀠#SRKians#SRK𓃵#VaishnoDevi#Pathaanpic.twitter.com/gd04sf1KAh — PrinceloveSrk (@princelovesrk) December 12, 2022



Earlier this month, after wrapping the Dunki schedule in Saudi Arabia, Shah Rukh Khan was spotted in the holy city of Mecca. In the viral images, the actor was seen in a white ensemble with his bodyguards. Check out the viral pictures below:



Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan, on Monday, unveiled the first song Besharam Rang of his upcoming movie Pathaan. The song also features Deepika Padukone in a never-seen-before avatar. Sharing the track on his Instagram handle, he wrote, "Seeing her, you know...beauty is an attitude....#BesharamRang song is here." Check out the post below:

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the movie also stars John Abraham in the lead. The film is slated to release in three regional languages Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. It will hit the theatres next year on January 25.

Apart from Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan also has Atlee's Jawan with Nayanthara and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki with Taapsee Pannu.