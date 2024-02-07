Viral: Shah Rukh Khan Plays Football With Son AbRam At Mannat

Images shared by Pooja Dadlani, Team Shah Rukh Khan. (courtesy: TeamShahRukhKhan)

It's football time at Mannat. In a viral video, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen playing football with son AbRam on the lawns of Mannat. Shah Rukh Khan can be seen dressed in a white t-shirt and black pants. AbRam can be seen wearing a printed shirt. The housestaff of Mannat can also be seen playing with Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam. The video was shared by a fan page dedicated to Shah Rukh Khan. Fans showered love in the comments section of the video. A fan wrote, "No Ronaldo, No Messi , Only SRK." Another fan wrote, "Imagine!! To be his neighbour living on the higher floors..." Another comment read, "Wah..Dil khush ho gaya (It makes my heart happy)." Another comment read, "What a sight." Take a look:

A few days back, a video went viral from an event in which a Shah Rukh Khan fan can be seen getting emotional after meeting the superstar. In the video, the fan can be seen shivering while he talks to Shah Rukh Khan. Shah Rukh Khan can be seen comforting him and hugging him. The video garnered a whole lot of love on social media. An Instagram user wrote, "Kindness , humility, respect... for his fans." Another fan wrote, "Shah took care of me the same way when i got emotional meeting him for the first time." Another comment read, "Can definitely relate to these emotions." Take a look:

Shah Rukh Khan had a stellar 2023 professionally. He returned with a bang and how. He featured in the smash hit Pathaan last year, alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The actor then starred in Atlee's smash hit Jawan with Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone. The film was a big hit. He ended the year with Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, co-starring with Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani. The film opened to largely positive reviews.