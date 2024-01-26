Republic Day 2024: Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Hrithik Roshan And Others Celebrate India

Katrina shared this image. (courtesy: Katrina Kaif)

On India's 75th Republic Day, Bollywood celebrities shared their heartfelt tributes to India. Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar, Kajol shared posts celebrating nationhood. President Droupadi Murmu led the nation in celebrating the 75th Republic Day from Kartavya Path in Delhi this morning. French President Emmanuel Macron was the Chief Guest as India showcased its cultural diversity and military prowess. Some celebrities shared throwback posts while some simply shared pictures of the National Flag on their social media handles. Starting with Katrina Kaif. Katrina Kaif shared an image in which he and Vicky Kaushal can be seen hoisting the National Flag at their balcony. Katrina wrote in the caption, "Happy Republic Day."

Hrithik Roshan, whose new film Fighter released on the eve of Republic Day, shared a reel featuring moments from the film. He wrote in the caption, "Over the course of the last couple years, I have learnt how little is really known of the extent of the work undertaken by our Defence forces to keep our lands, skies and seas protected. Today India marks it's 75th year of becoming a Republic - here's to our brave men and women at the borders who personify the Spirit of India! Jai Hind !!"

Amitabh Bachchan shared a post in which he can be seen performing the National Anthem Jana Gana Mana for specially-abled children. He wrote in the caption, "Ganatantra divas ki subhkamna. Jai Hind."

Salman Khan simply wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter): "Wishing A Very Happy Republic Day To All."

Alia Bhatt shared a picture of the National Flag on her Instagram story and wrote, "Happy Republic Day."

Kareena Kapoor shared a picture of the National Flag and wished her fans happy Republic Day.

Kajol shared a throwback picture in which she can be seen lying on Kartavya Path. Sharing the grayscale picture, Kajol wrote, "The road belonged to me that day, and it felt good.. So, I decided to claim the entire world as my own."

Shilpa Shetty, who acted as an officer in Rohit Shetty's series Indian Police Force, shared a reel in which she can be seen waving the National Flag while Ae Watan plays in the background. She wrote in the caption, "Happy 75th Republic Day!"

Karan Johar shared a reel featuring his kids Yash and Roohi. They can be seen twinning in white outfits. They can be heard wishing happy Republic Day to everyone.

This year for the first time, the parade was heralded by over 100 women artists playing Indian musical instruments like the shankh, naadswaram, and nagada.