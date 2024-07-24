Viral: Selena Gomez Wore A Necklace With 'B' On It. Hint - Love Of Her Life

Selena Gomez shared this image. (courtesy: selenagomez)

Selena Gomez celebrated her 32nd birthday on Monday (July 22). The singer-actress shared a series of pictures from her birthday celebration in which she is seen dressed in a yellow sundress and can be seen in front of palm trees decorated with balloon letters spelling out "Happy Birthday Selena." She also shared a few selfies to showcase her birthday look. Her long, dark hair was styled in loose, bouncy waves swept to one side, and her makeup featured a bronzed glow with flushed cheeks, a rosy lip, subtle eyeshadow and fluttery lashes. However, what caught fans' attention was her wearing a chain necklace with the letter "B", an ode to her boyfriend Benny Blanco.

This neckpiece is the Diamond Gothic Old English Initial Charm from the fine jewellery brand Baby Gold. Selena also shared a photo in which she is seen hugging Benny and wrote, "Love of my life." She expressed her gratitude in the caption, writing, "Thank you so much for your birthday wishes. I'm very grateful and always thankful 32." Benny commented, "I got the hottest chick in the game wearing my chain."

On Selena Gomez's birthday, her boyfriend Benny Blanco shared an adorable birthday wish. He shared a throwback photo from their collaboration on the music video for I Can't Get Enough in 2019. The snapshot captures them cuddling, with Benny Blanco dressed in a white teddy bear costume. He also shared another picture where Selena is seen holding a similar teddy bear that resembled the costume he wore in their music video. The caption read, "I used to play a teddy bear in our music video and now I get to be yours in real life. Happy bday bb. I love you.

Selena Gomez reciprocated the love with a simple yet sweet comment under Benny Blanco's post: "I love you."

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's romantic connection first made headlines in December 2023 when Selena subtly confirmed their relationship by liking fan account posts on Instagram featuring the two of them, even commenting, "He is my absolute everything in my heart." Notably, in 2019, before they began dating, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco collaborated on the song I Can't Get Enough, as reported by People magazine. A source told the portal that Selena Gomez is "super happy and present" in her current relationship.