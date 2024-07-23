Mush Alert: Benny Blanco's Birthday Wish For Girlfriend Selena Gomez Is Love, Actually

Benny Blanco shared this image. (courtesy: itsbennyblanco)

Selena Gomez turned a year older on July 22. On the special occasion, her boyfriend Benny Blanco shared an adorable birthday wish. He shared a throwback photo from their collaboration on the music video for I Can't Get Enough in 2019. The snapshot captures them cuddling, with Benny Blanco dressed in a white teddy bear costume. He also shared another picture where Selena is seen holding a similar teddy bear that resembled the costume he wore in their music video. The caption read, "I used to play a teddy bear in our music video and now I get to be yours in real life. Happy bday bb. I love you.

Selena Gomez reciprocated the love with a simple yet sweet comment under Benny Blanco's post: "I love you."

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's romantic connection first made headlines in December 2023 when Selena subtly confirmed their relationship by liking fan account posts on Instagram featuring the two of them, even commenting, "He is my absolute everything in my heart." Notably, in 2019, before they began dating, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco collaborated on the song I Can't Get Enough, as reported by People magazine. A source told the portal that Selena Gomez is "super happy and present" in her current relationship.

The source said, "She seems to be really feeling herself at the moment," adds the insider of Gomez, who has been candid about her ups and downs with self-confidence. The source adds, "Maybe that's Benny or maybe that's just where she's at personally and professionally."