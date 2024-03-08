Romance Alert: Selena Gomez's Birthday Wish For 'Baby' Benny Blanco Came Gift-Wrapped Like This

Selena Gomez shared this image. (courtesy: selenagomez)

It seems like Selena Gomez "couldn't get enough" of her boyfriend and American record producer Benny Blanco. Benny Blanco turned a year older on Friday (March 7). On the special occasion, Selena Gomez didn't just celebrate, she orchestrated an Instagram lovefest by sharing their unseen romantic photos. She also wrote a love-filled note for her boyfriend Benny Blanco. "Happy birthday baby! Your emotional endurance, positive disposition, unbelievable talent (that blows me away), undeniable humor and loving, kind heart absolutely kill me. I love you Benny Blanco," Selena Gomez captioned the post followed by a birthday cake emoticon. Fans flooded the comments section with warm wishes and compliments, with one fan stating, “Love seeing you so happy. Happy birthday,” while another added, “Awww very happy birthday to you Benny Blanco, and you guys make the cutest couple. Stay always Happy.”

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's romantic connection first made headlines in December 2023 when Selena subtly confirmed their relationship by liking fan account posts on Instagram featuring the two of them, even commenting, “He is my absolute everything in my heart.” Notably, in 2019, before they began dating, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco collaborated on the song I Can't Get Enough, as reported by People magazine. A source told the portal that Selena Gomez is "super happy and present" in her current relationship.

The source said, "She seems to be really feeling herself at the moment," adds the insider of Gomez, who has been candid about her ups and downs with self-confidence. The source adds, "Maybe that's Benny or maybe that's just where she's at personally and professionally."