Viral: Ranbir Kapoor Set The Stage Ablaze At An Event Like This

A still from a video shared on X. (courtesy: suyashpachauri)

Ranbir Kapoor, who is basking in the success of his film Animal, was recently spotted ruling the stage at the annual Umang event with his performance on Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hain, a song from his film Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar. Ranbir Kapoor, who wore a white suit to the event, was seen shaking his leg to the hook steps of the song as the crowd cheered on. Videos of his dance performance was shared all across X. This is the video we are talking about:

Ranbir Kapoor was also spotted sharing a warm hug with his Animal co-star Bobby Deol on the red carpet of the Umang event. The duo was also seen smiling widely as they posed for some pictures for the paparazzi.

Take a look at the video below:

After the release of Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki and Prabhas' Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire, the box office numbers of Animal are slowly declining. On day 22, the film, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, collected ₹ 1.15 crore (for all languages), as per a Sacnilk report. In total, the film depicting a complex father-son relationship and power-packed action has garnered ₹ 532.44 crore domestically. In addition to Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's chemistry, fans have equally showered love on the antagonist Bobby Deol, who played Abrar Haque, and Triptii Dimri, who was seen as Zoya.

In response to the criticism, Sandeep Reddy Vanga explained to Galatta Plus, “In relationships, most of the time, you're done. Multiple partners could be a habit. Once you're with one person, and share of love with that one person, you are done for life. That could be the exchange between Geetanjali and Ranvijay. And knowing the psyche of Geetanjali, there are so many things in a relationship that are unsaid, so he must have felt that she can't make it with anybody else, so she'd better remain single.”

In his review for NDTV, Saibal Chatterjee gave Animal 1.5 stars and said, “Animal is the kind of film that would have us believe that it is no big deal for a loving son to go berserk when it comes to tackling those who threaten the well-being of his dad and his two sisters. Since danger seems to lurk over the family at every corner, he has the licence to be as boorish as he wants to be.”

Animal was released on December 1. Ranbir Kapoor's film clashed with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur at the box office.