Viral Pics: Shah Rukh Khan At Work - 'These Are Days That Make It All Worth It,' Writes Director

Image was shared by Punit Malhotra. (courtesy: punitdmalhotra )

Shah Rukh Khan is here to rid you of your mid-week blues. The Bollywood star, whose last film Pathaan was a massive hit at the box office, was recently clicked with director Punit Malhotra. The monochrome image shared by the Student Of The Year 2 director, showcases Shah Rukh Khan and Puneet Malhotra engrossed in some kind of a discussion while shooting for a project. Needless to say, Shah Rukh Khan, in a pair of goggles, looks charming as ever. Sharing the frame, Punit Malhotra heaped praises on the actor and wrote, "There are days that make it all worth it. Just to be on set with the man… the charm, the charisma, the humility, and the love is unmatchable! Thank you, Shah Rukh Khan sir, for all that you do and for being so gracious."

Another image of the Don star was shared by a fan page on Twitter. In it, we can see the actor is surrounded by the camera and other equipment. The caption for the post read, "Another click of King Khan from the new project shoot with Punit D Malhotra."

Another click of King Khan from the new project shoot with @punitdmalhotra 📸✨@iamsrk#ShahRukhKhan#SRKpic.twitter.com/8ZXm5IXeW1 — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) May 10, 2023

Meanwhile, the actor impressed the Internet with his wit over the past week. Shah Rukh Khan on Saturday engaged with his fans on Twitter through another AskSRK session and set the social media abuzz with his hilarious reply to a fan who requested him to reduce the price range of his son Aryan Khan's clothing brand, D'Yavol X. A fan posed this question to Shah Rukh Khan, “Ye dyavol x ke jacket thoda sa 1000- 2000 wale bhi bana do… Wo wale khareedne me to ghar chala jayega (Can you reduce the price to ₹1000 to 2000. I have to sell off my house to afford it).” The Baazigar star was quick to reply as she said, "Yeh D'Yavol X wale log mujhe bhi sasti nahi bech rahe….kuch karta hoon! (They are not even selling me with a discount. Let me do something).”

Yeh D'Yavol X wale log mujhe bhi sasti nahi bech rahe….kuch karta hoon..!! #Jawanhttps://t.co/PLW9WUd6mg — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 6, 2023

In another charming gesture, the Zero star treated his fans to a picture of himself after many social media users expressed dismay about missing him in the recent poster of his upcoming film Jawan. Sharing a recent photo of himself, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "Ok thank u, everyone. Some said my face is not visible in the Jawan poster….so putting my face here….don't tell the director & producer. Love u all & hope to meet u in theatres on 7th September 2023 love u and bye."

Jawan will mark the first film of Nayanthara and Shah Rukh Khan together. Sunil Grover, Priyamani, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, and Riddhi Dogra will also be seen in titular roles. According to reports, in the movie, the superstar will play the role of an army officer. "SRK is very excited to wear the uniform again. In fact, if you see the announcement video, there are hints there from his fatigue pants to his green t-shirt. It is a look that army guys wear when they are traveling or resting," Times of India quoted a source saying.