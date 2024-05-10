Viral Pics Of Varun Dhawan And Director Shashank Khaitan From The Sets Of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

The image was shared on Instagram (courtesy: gurdeeppunj)

Varun Dhawan is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Recently, several behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets featuring the actor have been doing the rounds on social media. In the snapshots, Varun Dhawan is seen in a jolly mood as he strikes a pose with the film's cast and crew. The pictures also feature Sanjivani actor Gurdeep Punj and film director Shashank Khaitan.

Captioning the photos on Instagram, Gurdeep Punj wrote, "It was a pleasure working with you both @varundvn @shashankkhaitan you both not only superstars but superhumans..... good luck for the film #sunnysanskarikitulsikumari #dharmaproductions #lovedshootingthem." A fan wrote, "Wow." Another fan wrote, "Very nice, great." Take a look at the post below.

Written and directed by Shashank Khaitan, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari boasts an ensemble cast led by Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, alongside Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, and Akshay Oberoi. Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan, the film is scheduled to hit theatres on April 18, 2025.

Varun Dhawan, in addition to his role in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, is set to star in the action thriller Baby John, directed by A Kaleeswaran and presented by Atlee in association with Jio Studios and Cine1 Studios. He is also slated to appear in the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood series Citadel, opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The Indian version, created by Raj and DK, is eagerly awaited, with the release date yet to be announced.