Viral: Pics Of Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha From WTC Final In London

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha. (courtesy: parineetichopra_obsession)

Newly engaged Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha attended the Day-3 of the World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Oval in London, on Friday. Pictures of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha went viral on social media in which they could be seen sitting in the stands. The pictures were shared by several fan pages dedicated to the actress on social media. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged in the presence of family members and friends last month in Delhi's Kapurthala House. See the pictures shared by the fan clubs here:

Earlier this week, the couple were pictured with a fan in London.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, sharing pictures from their engagement ceremony last month, wrote in their caption, "Everything I prayed for... I said yes." See the pictures from their engagement ceremony here:

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's dating rumours started doing the rounds after they were pictured at a Mumbai eatery together earlier this year, which was followed by a couple of appearances at the airport together. They were even spotted at an IPL match together.

Parineeti Chopra will next be seen in Amar Singh Chamkila's biopic and Capsule Gill. The actress was last seen in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai. Parineeti Chopra is a star of films like Code Name: Tiranga, The Girl On The Train, the Saina Nehwal biopic, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Hasee Toh Phasee, Kesari, Shuddh Desi Romance and Ishaqzaade to name a few.