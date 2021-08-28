Viral Pic: Salman Khan And Nephew Nirvan's Unparalleled Swag On The Streets Of Russia

Salman Khan shared this photo (courtesy beingsalmankhan)

Actor Salman Khan is currently busy with his work and play diaries in Russia. The 55-year-old actor is currently in Russian port city of Saint Petersburg for the shooting schedule of his much talked about film Tiger 3, the sequel to Tiger Zinda Hai. When Salman Khan is not busy filming Tiger 3, he goes out and about on the streets of Saint Petersburg along with his partner in crime, nephew Nirvan Khan. On Friday, Salman Khan shared a glimpse of his chill times with Sohail Khan's son in Russia and added a rather filmy caption to the photo: "Chacha Bhatija (uncle-nephew)," he wrote. The post is proof that Salman Khan and Nirvan took over the streets of Saint Petersburg with their unparalleled swag.

Earlier, photos of Salman Khan sporting a rugged look for Tiger 3 in Russia went crazy viral. A bearded a moustachioed Salman Khan was barely recognizable as the superstar he is in these photos from bustling streets in Russia:

Meanwhile, Salman Khan's Tiger 3 co-star Katrina Kaif also shared glimpses of her travel diaries from Russia. "Out and about in the world," she captioned one of her posts.

As the name suggests, Tiger 3 will be the third instalment in Kabir Khan's series of Tiger films, which started with Ek Tha Tiger in 2012. Salman Khan will reprise his role as special agent Avinash Singh Rathore while Katrina Kaif will be seen again as Zoya Humaini - the film also stars Emraan Hashmi. Tentatively titled Tiger 3, the film is expected to release sometime next year.