Viral: Orry Parties With Kajol's Daughter Nysa And Akshay Kumar's Son Aarav

Image was shared on Instagram. (Image courtesy: orry)

Bollywood's favourite BFF Orry aka Orhan Awatramani, who is often spotted with celeb kids, was recently seen partying with Kajol, Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa, and Akshay Kumar's son Aarav. On Thursday, Orry treated her Instafam to a picture in which he can be seen posing with Nysa Devgn, Aarav Bhatia and Tania Shroff. In the picture shared, all can be seen dressed in their party best while flashing their brightest smiles. For the caption Orry wrote, "If you lame, that's a shame, you can't hang w/ us."

Take a look at what Orry posted:

Earlier this year, Orry made an appearance as a guest on the finale episode of Koffee With Karan 8. On the show, Karan Johar took one for the team and put forth some burning questions to Orry. On top of the list was the one question that the internet has been asking for months now – “What does Orry do?” On being asked this, Orry – without batting an eyelid – said, “I do my best.” So impressed was Karan Johar by the answer that he gleefully declared that he would repeat this answer if ever faced with the same question. For context, last year, Orry brought the Indian internet community to a standstill with his response to the standard “what do you do” question. He famously declared, "You go for a job, you are a jobber. You paint, you are a painter. I am living, I am a liver. Yea, I am a liver,” and we were gifted a meme-fest and a pop culture moment.

On the show, Karan Johar also asked Orry about his first job. Unsurprisingly, Orry's first job had a Bollywood connection and no small one at that. He shared, “My first job, when I was in college in New York, was for the usher position, a highly sought-after position at the Children Should Wash Their Hands Conference... Not many people know this -- I was usher number 3 to Kajol, and she probably doesn't know this. This was in 2013 in New York. I think at The Pierre. She was giving this speech and I asked her security for a humble photo and I was declined.”