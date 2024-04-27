Viral: Karan Singh Grover's Reaction After Seeing Bride Arti Singh Is Major BFF Goals

Stills from the video shared on Instagram. (courtesy: artisingh5kishadi)

Actress Arti Singh married businessman Dipak Chauhan on Thursday (April 25). Several unseen glimpses from their wedding have been doing the rounds on social media. One of the videos capture Arti Singh's "jigar ka tukda" Karan Singh Grover, Bipasha Basu and their mother seeing her in a bridal look. Karan Singh Grover's emotional reaction to seeing Arti as a bride was just wholesome. He also gives a warm hug to her and refuses to leave her.

Karan Singh Grover was the perfect bridesman. The actor, dressed in all white, recently shared a video congratulating his best friend Arti Singh for the biggest phase of her life. The video features clips from the actress' wedding. In the video, Arti is seen walking down the aisle in a red bridal lehenga. Karan also lifted Arti during the jaimala ceremony. Sharing the video on Instagram, he wrote, "Jai mata di! May the rest of your life be as beautiful as your heart. Congratulations! Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan. Love you sooooooo much!!!!

During her stint in Bigg Boss 13, Arti Singh opened up about her bond with Karan Singh Grover and referred to him as her "best friend." She also shared that she had saved his contact under the name 'Jigar ka tukda' (Piece of my heart) on her phone. She stated that before her entry into the Bigg Boss house, Karan gifted her one of his jackets and told her to wear it whenever she felt low. For the unversed, Arti and Karan have been friends for more than eight years now.

Several celebrities including Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Sana Makbul, Kishwer Merchantt and Yuvika Chaudhary among others attended the actress' wedding. Her Bigg Boss 13 co-contestants Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Vishal Aditya Singh, Mahira Sharma, Shefali Jariwala, Hindustani Bhau and Paras Chhabra were also pictured at the event.