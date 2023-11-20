Viral: In Which Deepika Padukone Hugs Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana And Aryan At World Cup Final

Image was shared on X. (Courtesy: TeamDeepikaMY_)

Shah Rukh Khan, his wife Gauri Khan and kids Aryan, Suhana and AbRam were present at the stands on Sunday, cheering for Team India as they battled it out with Australia at the World Cup Final. Now, a day after the match, a video featuring SRK, his family and Pathaan co-star Deepika Padukone, is trending big on social media and for all the right reasons. In the short clip, shared on X (previously known as Twitter), we can see Deepika Padukone greeting the superstar and his family. We can see her hugging sibling Suhana and Aryan before reaching out to SRK for a hug. In the video, Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan can be spotted twinning in white. Suhana Khan can be seen in a casual wear while little AbRam and Deepika Padukone are seen wearing jerseys.

Take a look at the video below:

Deepika with SRK and his family 💞 pic.twitter.com/IZw5wlEvV6 — Team DP Malaysia (@TeamDeepikaMY_) November 20, 2023

Here's another fabulous frame featuring all the above and Ranveer Singh. Look out for a sneak peek of Deepika Padukone's father former Badminton star Prakash Padukone as well.

Deepika Padukone, Prakash Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana and Shanaya Kapoor#CricketWorldCupFinals2023pic.twitter.com/FfiNfehMgd — Team DP Malaysia (@TeamDeepikaMY_) November 19, 2023

In another frame, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Suhana Khan, Abram, Aryan Khan and Shanaya Kapoort were spotted sitting together and enjoying the match.

Take a look:

Deepika Padukone, Anisha Padukone, Prakash Padukone, Ranveer Singh and his father , Ayushmann Khurrana, Aryan and Suhana Khan at the Cricket World cup finals 🏏 pic.twitter.com/9RaGI1kLIV — Team DP Malaysia (@TeamDeepikaMY_) November 19, 2023

Another viral video on social media showed actors Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty cheering for their respective husbands Virat Kohli and KL Rahul while being seated at the gallery.

On the work front, a day before Diwali, Shah Rukh Khan treated his fans to two new posters of his next film Dunki. Take a look at the posters below:

Dunki is directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The film marks the first collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani. Dunki is slated to release on Christmas this year.