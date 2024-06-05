Viral: In Priyanka Chopra's Vanity Fan, Daughter Malti Marie Adorably Stole The Show

Priyanka Chopra shared this on her Instagram story.

Priyanka Chopra is currently in Australia for the shooting of her upcoming film The Bluff. Her two-year-old daughter Malti Marie also accompanied her. While the actress is busy on set, Malti Marie enjoys her time in her mother's make-up room. Priyanka shared several photos on social media capturing the little munchkin's fun activities on set. In the first photo, the little one is seen sketching on a dummy placed in front of her on the dressing table. Priyanka captioned it, "When MM is in the HMU trailer," with a laughing emoji.

In the second photo, Malti Marie is seen closely examining a hairbrush. Another picture shows her playing with a rope while sitting on the floor of Priyanka's make-up room. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, she wrote, "Practicing her sailing knots." The last photo features Priyanka spending quality time with Malti as she continues to play with the dummy, captioned, "I think 'Diane' is coming home with us."

On Friday, she kickstarted the shooting for her film. The actress shared the update with her fans and followers on Instagram. Priyanka Chopra shared a snapshot of her script on her Instagram story. "It begins...," she captioned the post, with the script displaying the word "Om". Last week, the actress shared a reel documenting her arrival in Australia on social media.

The video features a breathtaking view from her airplane window, followed by a shot of her daughter Malti Marie at the airport. In subsequent frames, Priyanka is seen dressed in a chic ensemble. The video also captures the little one leaning on her mother's arms. Captioning the video, the actress wrote, "Touchdown..The Bluff. With the best travel partner ever.”

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra recently wrapped the shooting of her upcoming film Heads Of State. The film is helmed by y director Ilya Naishuller. It also stars Idris Elba, John Cena, and Jack Quaid in key roles. The actress will also be seen in The Bluff. The film is directed by Frank E Flowers. Additionally, she announced her collaboration with the production team of Barry Avrich's new feature documentary, Born Hungry.