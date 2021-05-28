Viral: Gigi Hadid Found Throwback Pics Of Her Baby Bump

Gigi Hadid shared this picture. (Image courtesy: gigihadid)

Supermodel Gigi Hadid, who welcomed her first child - a baby girl named Khai - with boyfriend, singer Zayn Malik, in September last year, on Thursday, revisited her pregnancy days and dropped throwback pictures on Instagram. Gigi Hadid shared the pictures on Instagram and kept the caption of the post simple as she wrote: "This week, last year." The 26-year-old supermodel shared pictures of the Polaroid photos of herself. In the pictures, Gigi can be seen showing off her baby bump. She can be seen wearing a striped shirt and a black bralette underneath it. Gigi can be seen wearing white satin shorts. While one picture features her sitting on the bed, other two capture her standing, with her hand resting on her baby bump.

The post received many comments, including one comment each from Gigi's sisters, Bella and Alana Hadid. While Alana wrote: "My girls" in the comments section of the post, Bella wrote: "by YER sister babunuuushiiiiiiiii." Singer Dua Lipa also dropped a comment on the post and wrote: "Khai's mama."

Take a look at Gigi's throwback pictures here:

This isn't the first time that Gigi has revisited her pregnancy days. Last year in December, the supermodel had shared several pictures from her maternity diaries on Instagram. One of the pictures also featured Zayn Malik. In the caption of the post, she revealed that the pictures were from August 2020, just a month before she gave birth to Khai. "August, waiting for our girl," she wrote in the caption.

Check out the pictures here:

Gigi also keeps giving glimpses of her little daughter to her instafam. Here are some pictures of Khai:

While she has shared several pictures of Khai on Instagram, Gigi has not yet revealed the baby's face on social media. She had once posted a picture revealing her baby's face but she deleted it immediately.

Global fashion icon Gigi Hadid has walked the ramp for some of the most ace designers like Michael Kors, Max Mara, Chanel and Marc Jacob. She is a household name in the fashion circuit of America.