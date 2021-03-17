What Gigi Hadid Shared After Deleting Post Revealing Baby Khai's Face

Gigi Hadid shared this photo. (Image courtesy: gigihadid )

Highlights Gigi had accidentally revealed the face of her baby through an Instagram

She recently shared a picture of her baby daughter on her Instagram story

Gigi can be seen cradling Khai in her arms in the recent photo

American model Gigi Hadid and singer Zayn Malik's daughter, Khai, is getting extra love from netizens. The star couple has been extremely private about their baby girl's birth. To the delight of fans, the 25-year-old supermodel recently gave a glimpse of her daughter to the world without revealing the face. Gigi is seen cradling Khai in her arms. She posted this picture on her Instagram Stories.

The global fashion icon flaunted her freshly dyed red hair that was styled into a braid. Gigi is seen wearing a black T-shirt and her eyeliner is on fleek in the snap she took while putting Khai to sleep. She captioned the story as "the best" with a heart emoji.

According to several media reports, just a few days ago Gigi accidentally let out the face of her baby through an Instagram video. However, the video was deleted quickly. Fan clubs of Gigi and Zayn urged social media users to respect the privacy of the couple and avoid circulating the footage.

The couple decided to give Grammys 2021 a skip after Zayn failed to make it to the nominations list. Zayn also expressed his displeasure on the micro-blogging site in a series of tweets.

Fuck the grammys and everyone associated. Unless you shake hands and send gifts, there's no nomination considerations. Next year I'll send you a basket of confectionary. — zayn (@zaynmalik) March 9, 2021

He further questioned the "nomination process and the space that creates and allows favoritism, racism, and networking politics to influence the voting process".

My tweet was not personal or about eligibility but was about the need for inclusion and the lack of transparency of the nomination process and the space that creates and allows favoritism, racism, and netwokring politics to influence the voting process — zayn (@zaynmalik) March 10, 2021

Gigi and Zayn have been dating since 2015. The couple welcomed their first child, Khai in September 2020 during their stay at Gigi's home in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. Earlier, speaking about her 14-hour-long labour, Gigi told Vogue that she knew it to be the craziest pain of her life but had to surrender and that she loved it.

After a hiatus of over five months, the runway star made a comeback at the Versace Fall Winter 2021 collection show. She flaunted an all-black outfit for the label at the Milan Fashion Week.