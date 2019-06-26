Viral: Endgame Child Star Lexi Rabe, 7, Asks People Not To Bully Her

Highlights
- Lexi Rabe played Tony Stark's daughter Morgan in Avengers: Endgame
- Lexi Rabe's account also posted an anti-bullying message
- Lexi signed off using her "I love you 3,000" dialogue
Lexi Rabe, the 7-year-old who played Tony Stark's daughter Morgan in Avengers: Endgame, has asked people not to bully her or her family in a video that's gone viral. Lexi's Instagram account is run by her parents who have explained in the caption that "yet again Lexi's getting bullied and this kind of thing makes celebrities never want to leave the house, never want to meet people." No details of the alleged bullying were revealed but the caption says that Lexi can seem 'grumpy' sometimes and may not always be open to giving autographs.
In her video, Lexi says her parents give her 'talking tos and time outs' and asks people to remember that she's only seven. "I love you 3,000," Lexi signs off, using her line of dialogue as Morgan Stark from Endgame.
I hate that we even have to post this. But yet again Lexi's getting bullied. And this kind of thing makes it celebrities never want to leave the house never want to meet people. Please keep your opinions to yourself so Lexi can grow up in the free world. She's a normal human being and she's a child. We give her a talking and we give her timeouts but we don't do that in public. Sometimes were rushing from place to place stressed like everyone else to get to set on time or work or whatever and we seem a little grumpy. I'm sorry if you see us this way but that's life! If you ask us for an autograph we always almost say yes. If we happen to be having a bad day that might put us right on the right! We are not perfect! These perfect children are not being given the freedoms and the rights that they should. If your child is so scared to be themselves in public and mess up a little then you're over parenting. We give our children plenty of rules and boundaries But then give them the freedoms to mess up and learn from their own mistakes. They would not be on set an on movies if they weren't well behaved. Trust me they have no desire to hire kids like that! And there were plenty of children that productions can work with. So if you see us in public and think you have the right to judge. Wait. Number one until you have children of your own, and Number two realize that we're not perfect and we're not claiming to be! But just try to realize the different strokes for different folks what you do with your kids may work for you and what I do with my kids works well for me. My children love me and respect me even if they act out sometimes. Thank you! Jessica!
The Internet loves Lexi much more than 3,000 and the comments thread on Lexi's post has collectively declared war on her bullies. "Avengers assemble," read several responses to the post; another invoked Spider-Man's Instant Kill mode; several others gave Lexi advice on how to 'block negativity.'
The caption of the post reminds us that celebrities are people too. "Please keep your opinions to yourself so Lexi can grow up in the free world. She's a normal human being and she's a child," it says, adding that child actors like Lexi wouldn't be on film sets if they weren't well-behaved.
Lexi Rabe's account also posted this anti-bullying message:
International sites report that comic book fans have left offensive comments on Lexi's page after Robert Downey Jr recently named the character Ironheart as a possible successor to Iron Man who died in Endgame - Ironheart or RiRi Williams is an African-American teen who builds a suit of armour similar to Iron Man's; there is no evidence that Marvel is considering bringing Ironheart into its cinematic universe and even less evidence that Lexi Rabe might be cast but that hasn't prevented people from hating on her because of potential whitewashing.
Lexi Rabe plays the adorable daughter of Tony Stark and Pepper Potts in Avengers: Endgame; she also has a role in Godzilla: King Of The Monsters.
Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.