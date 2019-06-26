Viral: Endgame Child Star Lexi Rabe, 7, Asks People Not To Bully Her

Lexi Rabe in a still from Avengers: Endgame. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Lexi Rabe, the 7-year-old who played Tony Stark's daughter Morgan in Avengers: Endgame, has asked people not to bully her or her family in a video that's gone viral. Lexi's Instagram account is run by her parents who have explained in the caption that "yet again Lexi's getting bullied and this kind of thing makes celebrities never want to leave the house, never want to meet people." No details of the alleged bullying were revealed but the caption says that Lexi can seem 'grumpy' sometimes and may not always be open to giving autographs.

In her video, Lexi says her parents give her 'talking tos and time outs' and asks people to remember that she's only seven. "I love you 3,000," Lexi signs off, using her line of dialogue as Morgan Stark from Endgame.

The Internet loves Lexi much more than 3,000 and the comments thread on Lexi's post has collectively declared war on her bullies. "Avengers assemble," read several responses to the post; another invoked Spider-Man's Instant Kill mode; several others gave Lexi advice on how to 'block negativity.'

The caption of the post reminds us that celebrities are people too. "Please keep your opinions to yourself so Lexi can grow up in the free world. She's a normal human being and she's a child," it says, adding that child actors like Lexi wouldn't be on film sets if they weren't well-behaved.

Lexi Rabe's account also posted this anti-bullying message:

International sites report that comic book fans have left offensive comments on Lexi's page after Robert Downey Jr recently named the character Ironheart as a possible successor to Iron Man who died in Endgame - Ironheart or RiRi Williams is an African-American teen who builds a suit of armour similar to Iron Man's; there is no evidence that Marvel is considering bringing Ironheart into its cinematic universe and even less evidence that Lexi Rabe might be cast but that hasn't prevented people from hating on her because of potential whitewashing.

Lexi Rabe plays the adorable daughter of Tony Stark and Pepper Potts in Avengers: Endgame; she also has a role in Godzilla: King Of The Monsters.

