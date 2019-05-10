Avengers: Endgame India Box Office Collection Week 2: 'Heroic Run' Fetches Over Rs 400 Crore

A still from Avengers: Endgame. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Avengers: Endgame is absolutely unstoppable at the Indian box office. According to Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film continues its "heroic run" at the box office and it collected Rs 4.90 on Thursday alone. The film has managed to collect a whopping total of Rs 338.35 crore within two weeks of its release in India. Sharing the film's progress report at the box office, Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Avengers: Endgame continues its heroic run. Has a solid Week 2, although the biz slowed down on weekdays [Week 2] Fri 12.50 cr, Sat 18.30 cr, Sun 21.75 cr, Mon 8.25 cr, Tue 6.75 cr, Wed 5.50 cr, Thu 4.90 cr. Total: 338.35 cr Nett BOC. India biz. Gross BOC: 402.80 cr."

#AvengersEndgame continues its heroic run... Has a solid Week 2, although the biz slowed down on weekdays... [Week 2] Fri 12.50 cr, Sat 18.30 cr, Sun 21.75 cr, Mon 8.25 cr, Tue 6.75 cr, Wed 5.50 cr, Thu 4.90 cr. Total: 338.35 cr Nett BOC. India biz. Gross BOC: 402.80 cr. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 10, 2019

In a separate tweet, Taran Adarsh shared the film's benchmarks. Avengers: Endgame collected over Rs 50 crore on its opening day alone and it crossed the Rs 100-crore-mark on the second day of its release. On Day 5, Avengers: Endgame cruised past the 200-crore-mark. Taran Adarsh referred to the MCU film as an "all time blockbuster" and shared the film's business report as made in each week. The film earned Rs 260.40 crore in week one and Rs 77.95 crore on the second week.

#AvengersEndgame biz at a glance...

Week 1: 260.40 cr

Week 2: 77.95 cr

Total:338.35 cr

Nett BOC.

ATBB.#AvengersEndgame benchmarks...

Crossed 50 cr: Day 1

100 cr: Day 2

150 cr: Day 3

200 cr: Day 5

250 cr: Day 7

300 cr: Day 10

Nett BOC. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 10, 2019

Avengers: Endgame, the last installment of Marvel's Avengers series was arguably one of the most awaited films of 2019. The film opened in theatres on April 26 and it opened to excellent reviews from film critics.

