Viral: Anushka Sharma Shoots For Jhulan Goswami Biopic Chakda Xpress In Howrah, Kolkata

Anushka Sharma is busy shooting for her sports dramaChakda Xpress in Howrah, Kolkata, and the pictures from the sets of the movie have gone viral on the Internet. A Twitter user shared the photos on his handle and wrote, "Today Anushka Sharma at our Andul Rajmath for the shoot of Chakda Xpress. In the viral images, the actress can be seen in a school uniform - a white shirt and maroon skirt, and is sporting a short hair look. She can be seen playing cricket on a field. The movie is based on the life of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, and the actress is leaving no stone unturned to get into the skin of her character.

Earlier, Anushka Sharma was shooting for the movie in London and kept her Insta family updated by sharing pictures and videos from the set. A few weeks ago, she shared her candid photos on her Instagram handle and wrote, "Ek bhi photo acchi nahin lagi mujhe! Toh Maine socha hamesha acchi photo daalna hai yeh kissne kaha? Toh yeh hain Meri ok ok type photos jo main naa daalti lekin apni keemti saans inko kheechne main use kari hai toh post karna toh banta hai. Chalo ok bye (I did not like a single photo! So I thought I should always post good photos, who said this? So these are my ok ok type photos which I don't post but I have used my precious breath to pull them so it is worth posting. Okay, ok bye)."

Helmed by Prosit Roy, the film will release on Netflix next year. It will mark her first film after the birth of her daughter Vamika, whom she welcomed in January 2021.