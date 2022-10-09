Anushka Sharma Is Missing This Bengaluru Shop. Any Guesses?

Anushka Sharma shared this picture. (courtesy: anushkasharma)

We all know Anushka Sharma's love for puffs from her favourite shop in Bengaluru. Speaking of which, it seems she is missing her favourite bakery. On Sunday, the actress dropped a post on her Instagram stories revealing she is missing her favourite bakery. She shared the picture of Thom's Bakery and Super Market and wrote, "Currently Missing". Anushka Sharma grew up in Bengaluru with her elder brother Karnesh Ssharma, a film producer. Currently, she is shooting for her next film Chakda Xpress. Check out Anushka Sharma's post below:

A few months ago, Virat Kohli, in an interview with Danish Sait aka Mr Nags, spoke about his wife Anushka Sharma and her favourite thing, puffs, from a bakery in Bengaluru. In the video, Virat recalled a sweet incident wherein he walked down to Anushka's favourite bakery without security to buy her some puffs. He said, "I had a mask on and I had a cap on and it was the best possible way to experience some normalcy and I promise you nobody noticed me at all, it was such a liberating feeling."

Here have a look at the video:

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma recently returned from London after wrapping up a schedule for her upcoming film Chakda Xpress. Before jetting off, Anushka shared a video on her Instagram handle, having a blast in a park. The video is from Anushka's playdate with her daughter Vamika in London. In the video, she can be seen running towards a slide meant for the kids and happily coming down. In the caption, she wrote, "I was on a play date with my little girl and I was clearly doing most of the playing."

Here have a look:

Chakda Xpress, based on the cricketer Jhulan Goswami, will release next year on Netflix.