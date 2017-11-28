Viral: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Aaradhya Complete This Family Photo

Highlights
- The photo was shared by Ash's sister-in-law Shrima Rai
- It's from the birthday party of Ash's nephew Vihaan
- Aaradhya adorably poses with the birthday boy in the photo
Here's the viral photo:
Apart from the family click, Shrima Rai also posted a birthday special post for Vihaan. "Happy Birthday to my starboy! May he keep shining brighter and brighter.. May his cardboard inventions someday become a reality! May his super powers someday fully evolve," read the adorable post.
Happy Birthday to my starboy! May he keep shining brighter and brighter .. May his cardboard inventions someday become a reality! May his super powers someday fully evolve.. . . #happybirthday #love #instagood #instahappiness #instamoments #blessings #motherhood #motherhoodunplugged #mommyblogger #mommyandson #photography #photooftheday #photo #photograph #portrait #portraitphotography #portraitoftheday #lifestyleblogger #lifestylephotography #indianlifestyleblogger #happiness #instagram
Vihaan's birthday arrived merely days after Aaradhya turned six. Aaradhya blew out six candles on her birthday cake on November 16 but celebrated with a fairy land-like birthday party a few days later. For her dreamy party, Aaradhya had guests like AbRam, who came with father Shah Rukh Khan, and Azad Rao Khan, who arrived with Aamir Khan. Amitabh Bachchan shared photos from inside Aaradhya's birthday celebrations and they are so pretty.
T 2716 - And the birthday girl glows at her celebration .. demure in her new dress .. considerate in sharing her cake .. and the pride of the family .. girls always are .. pic.twitter.com/5mNiaipeoq— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 19, 2017
T 2716 - And as for this little bundle .. he wanted the fluffy 'buddhi ka baal' cone .. so we took him to the stall made one for him and the joy of getting it is just priceless .. Abram, jr Shahrukh .. delectable !! pic.twitter.com/8SMF9YsH7p— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 19, 2017
Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai married in April 2007 and Aaradhya was born in November 2011.