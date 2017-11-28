Viral: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Aaradhya Complete This Family Photo

Aaradhya was at her cousin Vihaan's birthday party

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: November 28, 2017 16:45 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Viral: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Aaradhya Complete This Family Photo

Aaradhya poses with her cousin Vihaan Rai (courtesy shrimarai)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. The photo was shared by Ash's sister-in-law Shrima Rai
  2. It's from the birthday party of Ash's nephew Vihaan
  3. Aaradhya adorably poses with the birthday boy in the photo
A photo of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya from a family birthday party is quickly going viral because it's Ash and the little Bachchan. The family photo, which is from the birthday celebrations of Aishwarya's nephew Vihaan, was originally shared by Ash's sister-in-law Shrima Rai and now, is being shared by fan clubs on social media. Vihaan is the son of the actress' brother Aditya - who also features in the photo and so does Ash's mother Vrinda Rai. In the photo, Vihaan and Aaradhya strike an adorable pose together while Aishwarya joins in. The birthday boy, who is said to be turning seven, was all smiles to have a delicious-looking cake for the night while Aaradhya was her usual cute self in a red dress.

Here's the viral photo:
 


Apart from the family click, Shrima Rai also posted a birthday special post for Vihaan. "Happy Birthday to my starboy! May he keep shining brighter and brighter.. May his cardboard inventions someday become a reality! May his super powers someday fully evolve," read the adorable post.
 


Vihaan's birthday arrived merely days after Aaradhya turned six. Aaradhya blew out six candles on her birthday cake on November 16 but celebrated with a fairy land-like birthday party a few days later. For her dreamy party, Aaradhya had guests like AbRam, who came with father Shah Rukh Khan, and Azad Rao Khan, who arrived with Aamir Khan. Amitabh Bachchan shared photos from inside Aaradhya's birthday celebrations and they are so pretty.
 
 

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai married in April 2007 and Aaradhya was born in November 2011.
 

Trending

aishwarya rai bachchanaaradhya

................................ Advertisement ................................