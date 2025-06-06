Viral Again: Abhishek Banerjee's Old Parody Video Of Vijay Mallya Resurfaces After The Businessman's Recent Podcast Appearance

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Vijay Mallya appeared on Raj Shamani's podcast discussing financial and legal issues. An old comedy sketch features Abhishek Banerjee parodying Vijay Mallya on TVF's Daaru Pe Charcha. Abhishek Banerjee's film Stolen, inspired by a 2018 lynching, released on June 4.

Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya, facing fraud and money laundering allegations, recently made an appearance on Raj Shamani's podcast. The former liquor baron opened up about some long-standing issues related to his financial dealings, loan settlements and whether he is willing to return to India.

After Vijay Mallya made his podcast debut, an old video of actor Abhishek Banerjee playing Vijay Mallya in a comedy sketch has been doing the rounds on social media.

The clip, shared on X, is an excerpt from episode 3 of TVF's comedy series Daaru Pe Charcha. It features Abhishek parodying the infamous businessman while Jitendra Kumar plays the host.

The setting is a mock talk show where the two discuss various topics over drinks, blending comedy with sharp commentary. The hilarious conversation between the two characters covers several topics, including Vijay Mallya's extravagant lifestyle, legal troubles and the public's perception of him, not unlike the conversation he had with Raj Shamani on his recent podcast.

Watch the video here:

Raj Shamnai's podcast is okay, but this OG Vijay mallya podcast is on another level. pic.twitter.com/OSBv9YaGY6 — Heisenberg (@uncertaintweet_) June 5, 2025

On the work front, Abhishek Banerjee's film Stolen was released on June 4. Inspired by the 2018 lynching of two men in Assam, the film features Mia Maelzer and Shubham Vardhan in key roles.

NDTV, in its review, gave Stolen 3 out of 5 stars and wrote, "Unlike more didactic films, Stolen doesn't preach. It leaves room for ambiguity. There are no capital-V villains here, only fear, fatigue and desperation."

After Stolen, Abhishek Banerjee has an interesting lineup of films to look forward to. The actor will be seen in projects like Toaster, Bhediya 2, Section 84, and Mirzapur: The Film. Makers have also announced that Abhishek will return as Jana in Stree 3.