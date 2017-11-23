Viral: Actress Smriti Khanna Doing The Bhangra At Her Mehendi

Yay! Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta are getting married today in Mumbai and we already can't wait to see the pictures of the bride and the bridegroom from their wedding day. But, before the big day, Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi actress elated her fans with a video, which is from her mehendi function. In the video posted by Smriti she's dancing to the beats of dhol like no one's watching. Smriti's dance video will surely make you want to do the bhangra. Smriti looks absolutely gorgeous in a yellow lehenga paired with a blue choli by Kalki Fashion. She accesorised her ensemble with phool gehna, which simply looks perfect.
Highlights
- Smriti shared a cute video from her mehendi ceremony
- Smriti and Gautam are getting married today
- Smriti has chosen to wear a lehenga from Delhi at the wedding
Comments and likes poured in and the video has garnered over 83,446 'views' so far. Several of Smriti's followers have congratulated her while the others highlighted her bhangra steps.
The wait becomes a little tad-bit for #smookishaadi after this fun videos. (Do you agree?)
Recently, Smriti received a surprise bachelorette from her close friends including TV actress Radhika Madan. The girl gang had complete fun on Smriti's bachelorette, the pictures of which were shared by Radhika Madan on Instagram.
Take a look:
Smriti also revealed her wedding plans. Smriti has chosen to wear a perfect Delhi style lehenga at her wedding while she will wear a Falguni and Shane outfit at her reception party. Gautam's wedding outfit would be from Masaba Gupta's collection, reports Times Of India.
For honeymoon, the duo has planned to go to Europe or probably Maldives. Smriti and Gautam's wedding guest list include all close family members and friends except Gautam's brother Gaurav Gupta's ex-wife Mandana Karimi.
Smriti and Gautam, please share your wedding pictures soon!