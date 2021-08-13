Viral: Aamir Khan Helps Struggling Kiara Advani Take Her Mask Off On Stage

Aamir Khan and Kiara Advani from a recent event

Highlights A video of Aamir and Kiara is crazy viral

Aamir can be seen helping Kiara with her face mask

Aamir and Kiara recently attended an event together

Aamir Khan and Kiara Advani found a spot on the trends list recently. No, they aren't trending for a new film together but for a viral video from an event they attended recently. Kiara Advani and Aamir Khan have been roped in as brand ambassadors of a bank - the duo were the star guests of an event held on Wednesday. At the venue, Aamir Khan took of his mask when on stage but Kiara appeared to struggle as her face mask got entangled in her earrings. Aamir Khan, known for the gentleman he is, graciously offered to help Kiara Advani out. A video, showing Aamir meticulously detangling the face mask, has gone crazy viral on the Internet.

Take a look at the viral video here:

At the event, Kiara Advani was stunning in a white pant suit, styled with chunky gold jewellery, while Aamir Khan was his usual charming self in casuals.

In terms of work, Kiara Advani stars in the recently released movie Shershaah. The film stars is based on the story of Captain Vikram Batra, who died in the Kargil War and was honoured with the Param Vir Chakra posthumously. Sidharth Malhotra has been cast as the Kargil War hero in Shershaah while Kiara Advani plays the role of his fiancee Dimple Cheema. Kiara and Sidharth are rumoured to be dating in real life.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan recently returned to Mumbai after wrapping up a schedule of Laal Singh Chaddha in Ladakh. Laal Singh Chaddha is the Hindi remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump. The film is much awaited because it will be his first release after the box office debacle of Thugs Of Hindostan. Laal Singh Chaddha, which was slated to release on Christmas this year, is now scheduled to release on Christmas 2021. Aamir co-stars with Kareena Kapoor in the movie.