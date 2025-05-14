Vir Das's LOL Post After Cannes Bans Nudity On Red Carpet: "If I Can't Wear A Gota Original..."

Stand-Up comedian Vir Das took a tongue-in-cheek take on the new regulations imposed by the 78th Cannes Film Festival - no nudity or "voluminous" outfits on the red carpet. A day after the film festival opened its doors for the world, Vir Das wrote a sarcastic post on Instagram.

It read, "It's with deep regret that I announce I will no longer be attending the Cannes film festival because of the new red carpet rules. For multiple generations nude voluminous gowns with large trains have been culturally specific to the comedy community. This year I had planned a dark beige, 78 foot long, off-shoulder piece that moved finely into sleeves that covered my wrists, but dipped lower and gently showcased the heart of my scrotum. But if I can't wear a Gota original, I refuse to let our culture be shunted.

"I was planning on taking multiple selfies of cultural significance. But someone has to take a stand. I wish the festival all the best."

After a demonstrator appeared topless on the Cannes red carpet in 2022, Cannes film festival has banned nudity and voluminous outfits on the red carpet.

Meanwhile, Bianca Censori's transparent dress, which caused an uproar at the Grammys earlier this year, also worked as an instrumental to put this decision into effect.

In keeping with "the institutional framework" of the festival and French law, the festival issued an official statement. It read, "This year, the Cannes Film Festival has made explicit in its charter certain rules that have long been in effect. The aim is not to regulate attire per se, but to prohibit full nudity on the red carpet, in accordance with the institutional framework of the event and French law."

In addition, the festival said that it "reserves the right to deny access to individuals whose attire could obstruct the movement of other guests or complicate seating arrangements in the screening rooms."

The festival will continue till May 24. Indian celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shalini Passi, Sharmila Tagore, Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor are a part of the festival this year.