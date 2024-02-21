Vikrant Massey Apologises For Old Lord Ram-Sita Cartoon Tweet: 'Never My Intention To Hurt, Malign'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: VikrantMassey)

Actor Vikrant Massey has found himself in the centre of a controversy after an old tweet shared by the actor went viral on social media once again. The 2018 tweet, made in connection to the gangrape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir, also included a cartoon featuring Lord Ram and Goddess Sita. This has led to fresh outrage among social media users. Apologising for the same, Vikrant Massey, on Wednesday, said, “In context to one of my Tweets way back in 2018, I'd like to say a few words: It was never my intention to hurt, malign or disrespect the Hindu community. But as I reflect in hindsight about a Tweet made in jest, I also release the distasteful nature of it. The same could have been said without adding the cartoon which was published in a newspaper. And I'd with utmost humility like to apologise to each and everyone who has been hurt. As you all by now know, that I hold all faiths, beliefs and religions with the highest possible regard. We all grow up with time and reflect upon our mistakes. This was mine. Regards”

The 2018 tweet by Vikrant Massey included an editorial cartoon which featured Goddess Sita telling Lord Ram, “I'm so glad I was kidnapped by Ravan and not by your bhakts!” Along with the cartoon, Vikrant Massey had written on X [formerly Twitter]: “Half-baked potatoes and half-baked nationalists will only cause a pain in the gut. #KathuaCase #Unnao #Shame.” The tweet, which once again went viral on social media on Tuesday, has since been deleted.

The controversy comes just days after Vikrant Massey, in an interview, shared that he grew up in an inclusive household where his family members follow varied religions. On the show Unfiltered by Samdish Viran, the actor said, “My brother's name is Moeen, I am called Vikrant. You would wonder why the name Moeen. He converted to Islam, and my family let him change his religion. They said, ‘Beta, if you find satisfaction in this, go ahead…He converted at the age of 17, it is a big step. My mother is Sikhni, my father is a Church-going Christian, he goes to church twice a week. From a young age, I have seen a lot of arguments related to religion and spirituality.”

“My father was questioned by my extended relatives about how he could ‘allow' that [brother's conversion]. He said that was none of their business. ‘He is my son, he is only answerable to me and has all the rights to choose what he wants.' After seeing this, I went on my own quest, wondering what exactly is religion. It is man-made,” Vikrant Massey added.

On the work front, Vikrant Massey was last seen in the hugely successful 12th Fail that was released in 2023, and was a commercial and critical success.