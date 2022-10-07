Vikram Vedha Box Office Collection Day 7: Hrithik Roshan's Film 'Below Expectations' At Rs 58 Crore

A still from Vikram Vedha trailer. (courtesy: T-Series)

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's Vikram Vedha is nearing its second weekend but the box office performance has not improved yet. As per film analyst Taran Adarsh, the movie's overall collections stand at Rs 58.57 crore. He also shared that the earnings of the film in the coming weekend will “give an idea of its lifetime business.” Vikram Vedha, by Pushkar and Gayatri, is the Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil blockbuster and mass entertainer of the same name. Despite garnering praise from critics, Vikram Vedha has failed to fetch money at the box office since day one. It collected Rs 10.59 crore on Friday, Rs 12.51 crore on Saturday and Rs 13.85 crore on Sunday. Since Monday, the earnings have been below Rs 10 crore.



Sharing Vikram Vedha's box office report on Twitter, Taran Adarsh wrote, “Vikram Vedha fares below expectations in Week 1... Business in weekend 2 crucial, will give an idea of its lifetime business... Friday 10.58 crore, Saturday 12.51 crore, Sunday 13.85 crore, Monday 5.39 crore, Tuesday 5.77 crore, Wednesday 7.21 crore, Thursday 3.26 crore. Total: Rs 58.57 crore. India business.”



Check out his tweet here:

#VikramVedha fares below expectations in Week 1... Biz in *Weekend 2* crucial, will give an idea of its *lifetime biz*... Fri 10.58 cr, Sat 12.51 cr, Sun 13.85 cr, Mon 5.39 cr, Tue 5.77 cr, Wed 7.21 cr, Thu 3.26 cr. Total: ₹ 58.57 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/wDPTE66m0a — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 7, 2022

Vikram Vedha features Hrithik Roshan as a gangster and Saif Ali Khan as a cop engaged in mind games. In the original film, the respective roles were portrayed by Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan.

Recently, Hrithik Roshan revealed, in an Instagram post, what he had to do to become Vedha. He shared a video of his transformation journey. An excerpt from his post read, “To become 'Vedha,' I had to first find comfort in being a 'yeda.' 9 months of prepping and being Vedha - from October 2021 to June 2022. Exactly the time human lives take to birth. Vedha has been a process of moulding from scratch, today it's a character I'm proud of. Learning to talk, walk, dance, eat and live like Vedha has been sheer joy. There may not be Hrithik in Vedha, but there will always remain Vedha in Hrithik.”

Vikram Vedha also features Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf and Yogita Bihani.



