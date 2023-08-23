Vijay Varma Tagged Girlfriend Tamannaah In This Viral Kaavaalaa Video With The Best Caption Ever

Kids in a still from the video. (courtesy: fcbarcelona)

Vijay Varma, on Wednesday morning, shared a super cute video of little kids dancing to Tamannaah and Rajinikanth's viral Jailer song Kaavaalaa. The video was originally posted by the official Instagram handle of FC Barcelona. Tagging girlfriend Tamannaah, Vijay Varma wrote, "The world is moving to your moves." He added, "Fab stuff." A few minutes later, Tamannaah re-posted the video on her Instagram stories and she wrote, "This is so cool." Here's a screenshot of Tamannaah and Vijay Varma's Instagram exchange:

FC Barcelona's Instagram handle posted this video and captioned it "Their blaugrana energy >." Check out the video here:

The actress confirmed that she is dating her Lust Stories 2 co-star Vijay Varma during an interview with Film Companion earlier this year and she said, "I don't think you can get attracted to someone just because they are your co-star. I have had so many co-stars. I think if one has to fall for someone, feel something for someone it's definitely more personal, it's nothing to do with what they do for a living, I mean that's not the reason why this would happen."

In terms of work, Tamannaah recently starred in Jailer, alongside Rajinikanth. She also featured in Chiranjeevi's Bhola Shankar, which released the same day as Jailer. She also starred in Amazon Prime Video's Jee Karda and the Netflix anthology film Lust Stories 2 this year. Tamannaah is best-known for her performances in films like Baahubali, Devi, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and her recent releases also include Plan A Plan B and Babli Bouncer.