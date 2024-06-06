Vijay Sethupathi's Big Reveal - 'Shah Rukh Khan's Energy Levels Never Go Down'

Image was shared on X. (courtesy: srk_lovervishal)

Actor Vijay Sethupathi, who made a sparkling debut in the Hindi industry last year, with the Prime Video series Farzi, followed by Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, in a recent interview with Hindustan Times, talked about his bond with Jawan co-star Shah Rukh Khan. Vijay Sethupathi shared, “I learn something from everyone. What I learned from Shah Rukh Khan is that his energy levels never go down. One day, during the shoot, he was unwell but you just can't figure it out unless he tells you. That's an amazing quality he has. He shared a lot of things about me which I felt very happy about. Even what Rajinikanth and Vijay have said about me makes me really happy. I felt happy that they noticed so many aspects about me and my performances.”

In another interview, Vijay Sethupathi recalled that he was not willing to romance Krithi Shetty on-screen due to the age gap. He told Behindwoods, "I declined the offer of being paired opposite Krithi in DSP movie. I played her father in Uppena, which the makers didn't know about. There's a scene in Uppena that Krithi was nervous about when we were shooting. I even asked her to think of me as her real father while we were shooting that. She is a little older than my son. I told them I couldn't do it (Translated by The Hindustan Times)."

FYI, Vijay stated that Krithi was considered as the female lead for Ponram's DSP. However, the actor refused to work with her as he had portrayed her father in Buchi Babu Sana's Telugu film Uppena earlier.

Vijay Sethupathi will next be seen in Maharaja. Besides Vijay Sethupathi, Maharaja also stars Anurag Kashyap, Mamta Mohandas, Natty (Natraj), Bharathiraja, Abhirami, Mamta Mohandas, Singampuli, Aruldoss, Munishkanth, Vinoth Sagar, Boys Manikandan, Kalki and Sachana Namidass.