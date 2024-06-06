Vijay Sethupathi On Refusing To Work Opposite Krithi Shetty: 'She Is A Little Older Than My Son'

Vijay Sethupathi and Krithi Shetty in throwback pictures. (courtesy: X)

Ahead of the release of his new film Maharaja, Vijay Sethupathi opened up about rejecting the offer against actor Krithi Shetty in an interview with Behindwoods. Vijay Sethupathi recalled that he was not willing to romance Krithi Shetty on-screen due to the age gap. He told Behindwoods, "I declined the offer of being paired opposite Krithi in DSP movie. I played her father in Uppena, which the makers didn't know about. There's a scene in Uppena that Krithi was nervous about when we were shooting. I even asked her to think of me as her real father while we were shooting that. She is a little older than my son. I told them I couldn't do it (Translated by The Hindustan Times)."

FYI, Vijay stated that Krithi was considered as the female lead for Ponram's DSP. However, the actor refused to work with her as he had portrayed her father in Buchi Babu Sana's Telugu film Uppena earlier.

Speaking of Vijay Sethupathi's film Maharaja, the actor shared a poster from the film and he wrote on social media, "The wait is almost over. Get ready to witness the world of #Maharaja from tomorrow 5 PM. Written and directed by Nithilan Saminathan." Take a look at the poster shared by Vijay Sethupathi here:

Besides Vijay Sethupathi, Maharaja also stars Anurag Kashyap, Mamta Mohandas, Natty (Natraj), Bharathiraja, Abhirami, Mamta Mohandas, Singampuli, Aruldoss, Munishkanth, Vinoth Sagar, Boys Manikandan, Kalki and Sachana Namidass.

Vijay Sethupathi is known for films like Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara, Pannaiyarum Padminiyum, Soodhu Kavvum, Jigarthanda. In terms of Hindi films, Vijay Sethupathi shared screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan. He also acted in Raj & DK's web series Farzi alongside Shahid Kapoor. He was also seen in Merry Christmas with Katrina Kaif.