Vijay Deverakonda's Liger First Look Welcomed With Milk Showers: 'Scenes Of Celebrations Moved Me'

Still from Vijay Deverakonda's video (courtesy thedeverakonda)

Highlights Vijay Deverakonda shared the first look poster on Monday

"You just wait for the teaser," he wrote

"I am guaranteeing nationwide madness," wrote Vijay Deverakonda

An ecstatic Vijay Deverakonda dedicated a thank-you note to his fans as the first look poster of his multilingual film Liger received an overwhelming response. On Monday, the first poster of Liger was welcomed with milk showers and drum beats as fans across several states celebrated Vijay's upcoming movie. "My loves, yesterday you made me emotional, happy emotional. Your love has reached me! There was a time I worried if anyone would notice the work I did, if people would turn up to the theatres," read an excerpt from Vijay Deverakonda's post. "Scenes of celebration across states moved me," he added. He posted a video montage, in which fans can be seen showering life size versions of the Liger poster with milk. Some fans even got the film's title tattooed on their arms while many celebrated by cutting Liger-themed cakes.

Vijay Deverakonda, touched by the whole lot of love he received, also made this promise to his fans: "Listen and remember these words - You just wait for the teaser - I am guaranteeing nationwide madness! Full Love."

On Monday, here's how Vijay Deverakonda introduced himself as Liger, a boxer: "Humbly announcing our arrival Pan India! Someone with my background shouldn't have reached anywhere near here according to the conventions and set norms. But with sheer madness, passion, hardwork, here we are!"

Liger also stars Ananya Panday and it will be produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions along with Charmme Kaur. Puri Jagannadh will direct the multilingual film, which will also be made in Hindi, marking Vijay Deverakonda's Bollywood debut.