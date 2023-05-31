Vijay Deverakonda's Turkey Album Is Exclusively About One Thing - Food

Vijay Deverakonda shared this image. (courtesy: thedeverakonda)

Please don't disturb, Vijay Deverakonda. The actor is having a gala time in Turkey. If you need proof, just check out his latest Instagram entry. It reflects his love for food and travelling. The actor scooped out some time from his busy schedule to chill like a true foodie in Istanbul. Vijay Deverakonda has shared a photo album that will make you green with envy. The first slide shows Vijay looking dapper in a white tee and jeans and posing against the Galata Tower. Next, he is seen relishing a drink at an eatery, with a blurred view of what looks like the Hagia Sophia Museum in the backdrop. In the next photo, Vijay is enjoying a chocolate croissant and a chocolate pastry. Sharing the photo, Vijay Deverakonda wrote: “Turkey and food.” His post has garnered one million likes as of yet.

Take a look:

In terms of work, Vijay Deverakonda will next be seen in Kushi. He co-stars with Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the film. This isn't their first collaboration. Previously, the duo worked together in the 2018 film Mahanati. The actor has been sharing updates on the film for quite some time. Introducing us to the joyous nature of Samantha's character in the film, he wrote in a post: “Kushi is never missing an opportunity to tell her how much she means to you. Even if she doesn't always realise it. #KushiReel.”



Kushi will release in theatres on September 1.



Vijay Deverakonda has become a fan favourite for his performances in films like Arjun Reddy, Dear Comrade and Geetha Govindam, Ye Mantram Vesave, and Nadigaiyar Thilagam. He made his acting debut in 2011 with the Telugu film Nuvvila but that wasn't his breakthrough movie. He rose to fame for his work in the 2016 film Pelli Choopulu.

Vijay also has a film by Gowtam Tinnanuri lined up. He was last seen in Puri Jagannadh's Liger, in which he co-starred with Ananya Panday. The film marked Vijay's Bollywood debut.