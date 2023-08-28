'Knock Knock,' Who's There? Just Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Vijay Deverakonda, Being Adorable

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: thedeverakonda)

“Knock, knock. Who's there?” Vijay Deverakonda. For who? Samantha Ruth Prabhu, of course. Their upcoming rom-com Kushi is just days ahead of its release, and the stars are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film. Even though Samantha is in America, the stars connected over a video call to speak with each other and we saw a glimpse of their call on social media. The promotional video begins with Samantha asking Vijay, “Hey, what's up? Is everything okay?” To this, Vijay says, “Nothing. I was missing you and I have a joke for you – a knock-knock joke.” Samantha, laughing, replies, “Oh really? It is 1.30 am in LA and I am locked out of my Airbnb. I am not doing a knock-knock joke. Okay fine.” Undeterred Vijay says, “Knock-knock.” “Who's there,” asks Samantha. “Na,” replies Vijay. When Samantha asks, “Na, who?” Vijay begins to sing, “Na Roja Nuvve,” which is one of the most popular songs from the album.

Sharing the video, Vijay Deverakonda said, “Knock-knock. Who is there? #Kushi from Sept 1! Yayyyy.”

In addition to being co-stars Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu often refer to each other as friends and speak highly of one another. Recently, in an interaction with ANI, Vijay Deverakonda said, “The entire process of shooting it will be one of my favourite memories forever. The two persons I spent the most time with, shared the most memories and highs and lows with, and developed the closest connections with were Shiva and Samantha. I'll always find it fun to reflect on how this movie was made.”

According to the trailer, the movie follows the story of Aradhya (Samantha) and Viplav (Vijay Deverakonda), who fall in love and get married only to find themselves having to deal with a bunch of relationship challenges.

Previously, Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda have worked together in Mahanati. While Kushi is director Shiva Nirvana and Vijay Deverakonda's first collaboration together, the director and Samantha have worked together previously in Majili. Majili which starred Samantha alongside her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya was also a relationship drama.

Kushi also features Sachin Khedekar, Saranya Ponvannan, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Jayaram, Rahul Ramakrishna, and Ali, among others. It releases in theatres on September 1.