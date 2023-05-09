Vijay Deverakonda's Birthday Treat To Fans: New Kushi Song, Free Ice Cream And More

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha in Kushi. (courtesy: thedeverakonda)

Happy birthday, Vijay Deverakonda. On his 34th birthday, wishes are flowing in from all quarters for the star. On the occasion, it is not just fans who have wishes and gifts for their favourite actor but Vijay Deverakonda too, who has some special treats for his fans. On top of the list is a new song from his upcoming film Kushi, in which he will be seen alongside Samantha. On Tuesday, the team released the first song of the film titled Na Rojaa Nuvve. That's not all. Vijay Deverakonda also posted a tweet about the other surprises he has in store for his fans. The actor shared that he has set up ice cream trucks – named The Deverakonda Birthday Truck – in seven Indian cities. Fans who spot the truck will receive free ice creams. He also offered a sale on the products of his clothing brand, Rowdy.

In his tweet, Vijay Deverakonda wrote, “Good morning. I am away at shoot so planned a few things to celebrate with you all. 1. The Deverakonda Birthday Truck. Hyderabad, Vizag, Chennai, Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune & Delhi. If you spot these trucks anywhere. Ice cream is free for all

2. You all give me so much love. So here is something from Me and #Rowdy. The Rowdy Birthday Bash Sale! For all those who have been wanting to get their hands on a piece of Rowdy. Take it before stock sells out.

3. A beautiful song from #Kushi.”

Good morning



I am away at shoot so planned a few things to celebrate with you all.



1. The Deverakonda Birthday Truck



Hyderabad, Vizag, Chennai, Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune & Delhi. If you spot these trucks anywhere. Ice cream is free for all



2. You all give me so much… pic.twitter.com/Wl4jefdAHx — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) May 9, 2023

The song release was also announced separately by Vijay Deverakonda in an Instagram post. He shared a photo in which both the stars are seen walking with snow-capped mountains in the background. In the caption, he wrote, “With full love. Our 1st song from #Kushi."

The new song – and the first song to be released – from Kushi is a romantic track that makes clear the feelings of Vijay Deverakonda's character towards Samantha's character. While only the lyrical version of the song has been released, snippets of the accompanying video show the two actors in Kashmir. While Samantha appears to be portraying the role of a shy, demure local girl, Vijay Deverakonda is a man clearly in love. Na Rojaa Nuvve has been composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab. The director of the film Shiva Nirvana has also written the lyrics for the original Telugu version.

In addition to Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha, Kushi also stars Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar and Saranya Pradeep.