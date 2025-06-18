Amid Dating Rumours, Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna Leave Mumbai Airport In Same Car

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have been rumoured to be dating for quite some time now. The couple has neither confirmed nor denied their romantic relationship.

Recently, they were spotted together at the Mumbai airport. Vijay wore a navy blue co-ord set whereas Rashmika chose a casual shirt and trousers for her outing.

Both of them covered their faces with masks. Vijay waved at the paps while exiting the airport but Rashmika chose not to react as their team made sure to protect them. The couple got into the same car and drove away from the airport.

Notably, this is the first time Vijay and Rashmika have made a joint appearance at the airport. Previously, the couple avoided showing up together even while travelling to the same location.

Our favs #VijayDeverakonda and #RashmikaMandanna just got spotted together after ages!! My heart's so full ????❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ku1Z2Nv75J — Lilly ✨ (@therwdygirl) June 18, 2025

In April, Rashmika Mandanna celebrated her 29th birthday in Oman. The actress shared some happy pictures from her vacation on Instagram. The first set of pictures featured Rashmika enjoying her meal against the backdrop of a swimming pool. She also shared some goofy selfies of herself from the beach.

A day later, Vijay Deverakonda dropped a string of pictures with the same background on Instagram, fuelling rumours of the couple celebrating Rashmika's birthday together.

The opening frame featured Vijay posing on sand against the backdrop of a blue sea. He is dressed in a loose-fitted white ensemble. In the next picture, the actor was captured riding a horse. The final image showed Vijay looking away from the camera against the backdrop of a setting sun. Read the full story here.

Rumours of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's dating began in January 2023, following their rumoured vacation in the Maldives. Recently, Rashmika watched her film Pushpa 2 with Vijay's family. The rumoured couple was also spotted together on various occasions.

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in The Family Star. Rashmika starred opposite Salman Khan in A.R. Murugadoss' Sikandar.