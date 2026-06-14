Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna Award Scholarships To 180 Students In Telangana

Actor Vijay Deverakonda took a meaningful step towards supporting education as he visited Thummanpet village in Telangana on Sunday. Accompanied by his wife, Rashmika Mandanna, the actor met students and their families as part of a scholarship initiative launched through The Deverakonda Foundation.

Vijay's Special Message

Ahead of the event, Vijay took to X and shared the names of the students selected for the scholarship scheme.

Expressing his excitement, he wrote, "We are on our way to Thummanpet. The little village where my Father was born. In February, @iamRashmika and I had announced the beginning of a little dream of ours. To reward all the hardworking students of 9th and 10th grade from Achampet Mandal of Telangana. Here is a list of the 180 kids who made their parents proud."

At the event, Vijay spoke to the students and their families and explained why the initiative is close to his heart.

The actor also shared that the initiative is his way of giving back to the people whose support has played a significant role in his journey.

Rashmika Calls It The Beginning Of Something Good

Rashmika also addressed the gathering and congratulated the students for their achievement. The actress expressed her happiness about being part of the initiative and highlighted its significance.

"Today, we are starting something good through The Deverakonda Foundation. We decided that we would begin it from Achampet and Thummanpet, which is our father-in-law's village," she noted.

On the work front, Vijay and Rashmika will soon reunite on screen in Ranabaali. It marks their third collaboration after Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.

ALSO READ: Vijay Deverakonda Gushes Over Wife Rashmika Mandanna: "Coorgi Women Are Very Beautiful, And I'm Married To One"