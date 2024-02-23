Vijay Deverakanda's LOL Reply To Fans: 'Get 90% And I'll Meet You'

Vijay Deverakonda shared this image. (courtesy: thedeverakonda)

The Internet is currently obsessed with a bizarre trend where fans share videos, subtly asking their favourite actors to comment. The social media trend, a big hit especially among students, goes something like this - the users post videos stating that they will instantly start preparing for their exams if their favourite celebrity comments on it. A video was shared by an Instagram user, which had the text, "If Vijay Deverakonda comments on this video, we will start preparation for our exam." the caption on it read, "Just incase if we fail our exams, we have an excuse to blame on Vijay Deverakonda." Much to everyone's surprise, the actor did comment on the video. "Get 90% and I'll meet you," he wrote.

A quick glance at what the comments section looked like post the actor's comment. "They are regretting now," wrote a user. "Have they started studying," asked another one. "When the comment has more likes than the video," another added. "He actually commented," read a comment. Another one read, "He commented, now you gotta prove." Another one read, "Bro actually commented on the video." Here's what another user wrote, "Damn he actually did...You girls better study. Now best of luck." Another user added, "LMAO bud actually commented." Another one read, "No way bro actually commented man."

Check out the post here:

Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in the 2023 film Kushi, co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu. He will next be seen in a film titled Family Star, co-starring Mrunal Thakur, which is being helmed by Parasuram Petla and it is being produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Vijay Deverakonda made his acting debut in 2011 film Nuvvila. However, his breakout performance was in the 2016 film Pelli Choopulu. The actor is best-known for his performances in films like Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Arjun Reddy, Ye Mantram Vesave, Mahanati, Nadigaiyar Thilagam, Geetha Govindam, World Famous Lover and Dear Comrade, to name a few. He was also seen in Liger, co-starring Ananya Panday. The film marked his Bollywood debut.