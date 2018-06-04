Vignesh Shivn Congratulates Nayanthara In Cute Post. The Internet Is Smitten

Vignesh Shivn shared a post congratulating Nayanthara for her double victory at a film award show

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: June 04, 2018 21:34 IST
Nayanthara with Vignesh Shivn. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

  1. Nayanthara won Best Actress prize (Aramm) and Favourite Actress award
  2. "Nayanthara, proud of you," wrote Vignesh Shivn
  3. Vignesh Shivn directed Nayanthara in 2015 film Naanum Rowdydhaan
Actress Nayanthara's rumoured boyfriend Vignesh Shivn can't stop gushing about her two wins at a recent award show for the south Indian film industry and of course, he instagrammed about it. "With my award and her awards. Nayanthara, proud of you. Keep going girl," he captioned the selfie he shared with his with thousands of followers, which hit the right chord with the Internet. Nayanthara won the Best Actress award for her role in Tamil Aramm and she also took home the Favourite Actress trophy. In a separate post, Vignesh praised Nayanthara by posting a picture of her onstage. Thanks to Vignesh's latest posts, the couple returned on the trends list two weeks after trending for days - but more about that later.

Check out Vignesh Shivn's latest posts:
 

 


Last month, Vignesh and Nayanthara occupied a prime spot on the trends list after Vignesh posted a cryptic message on Instagram, hinting the couple may get married soon. He shared a photo of them hiding their faces under a baseball cap (marked 'N' and 'V') and captioned (in translation) it: "Hey, I'm old enough to get married. Can I wait?"
 


Vignesh and Nayanthara have not issued a statement accepting their alleged relationship and neither have they denied, leading to speculations after any of their posts. Vignesh and Nayanthara have twice toured USA together - last year on Vignesh's birthday and recently in March.

Each time their photos became the talk of the town:
 
 

Nayanthara has several projects lined up for release in 2018 including Imaikkaa Nodigal and Kolaiyuthir Kaalam in Tamil and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy in Telugu.

Vignesh debuted as director with 2012 film Podaa Podi. He went on to direct Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in Naanum Rowdydhaan (2015) and Surya and Keerthy Suresh in Thaanaa Serndha Koottam, based on Neeraj Panday's Special 26. The film released in January this year.

