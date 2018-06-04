Vignesh Shivn Congratulates Nayanthara In Cute Post. The Internet Is Smitten

Actress Nayanthara's rumoured boyfriend Vignesh Shivn can't stop gushing about her two wins at a recent award show for the south Indian film industry and of course, he instagrammed about it. "With my award and her awards. Nayanthara, proud of you. Keep going girl," he captioned the selfie he shared with his with thousands of followers, which hit the right chord with the Internet. Nayanthara won the Best Actress award for her role in Tamil Aramm and she also took home the Favourite Actress trophy. In a separate post, Vignesh praised Nayanthara by posting a picture of her onstage. Thanks to Vignesh's latest posts, the couple returned on the trends list two weeks after trending for days - but more about that later.
Last month, Vignesh and Nayanthara occupied a prime spot on the trends list after Vignesh posted a cryptic message on Instagram, hinting the couple may get married soon. He shared a photo of them hiding their faces under a baseball cap (marked 'N' and 'V') and captioned (in translation) it: "Hey, I'm old enough to get married. Can I wait?"
Vignesh and Nayanthara have not issued a statement accepting their alleged relationship and neither have they denied, leading to speculations after any of their posts. Vignesh and Nayanthara have twice toured USA together - last year on Vignesh's birthday and recently in March.
Bye bye USA— Vignesh ShivN (@VigneshShivN) March 5, 2018
We take back some great moments & positivity u've given us :)
And promise to come back soon :)
We'll see u soon :)
#LosAngeles#Malibu#SantaMonicapic.twitter.com/ol0UyQ3xnJ
Have Never ever dreamt of havin a b'day like this!— Vignesh ShivN (@VigneshShivN) September 18, 2017
Thanking God first! &
My Dear Sunshine
For making this life soo beautiful & bright pic.twitter.com/CFjmWu5WWT
CommentsNayanthara has several projects lined up for release in 2018 including Imaikkaa Nodigal and Kolaiyuthir Kaalam in Tamil and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy in Telugu.
Vignesh debuted as director with 2012 film Podaa Podi. He went on to direct Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in Naanum Rowdydhaan (2015) and Surya and Keerthy Suresh in Thaanaa Serndha Koottam, based on Neeraj Panday's Special 26. The film released in January this year.