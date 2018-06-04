Vignesh Shivn Congratulates Nayanthara In Cute Post. The Internet Is Smitten

A post shared by Vignesh Shivn (@wikkiofficial) on May 17, 2018 at 3:32am PDT

Bye bye USA



We take back some great moments & positivity u've given us :)

And promise to come back soon :)



We'll see u soon :)

#LosAngeles#Malibu#SantaMonicapic.twitter.com/ol0UyQ3xnJ