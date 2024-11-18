Vignesh Shivan Shares Unheard Voiceover Version From Nayanthara's Documentary: "People Will Really Understand Where We Are Coming From"

Nayanthara's 40th birthday is an eventful one as her Netflix documentary enmeshed in legal trouble. Keeping the bad vibes away, Nayanathara's husband Vignesh Shivan shared a loved-up post to cheer her on her special day. Vignesh Shivan shared an unheard voiceover version (which didn't make it to the Netflix original) which features Nayanthara's famjam moments with husband and twin sons. Vignesh wrote a long, long note to express his feelings. He began the note with these words, "When there is love .... We don't need anything else. thank you for defining what Love is ! Your face , your heart , your behaviour ... every minute of your life after we met has been dedicated to me my uyir ! There can be no one like you! @nayanthara my thangamey , who can only love soooooo purely & deeeply! The fact that you are honest ... that fact that you are strong .. the Fact that you demand respect ... the fact that you are kind and vulnerable too makes you the most unique character I have ever come across in my life!"

Vignesh Shivan continued, "I always admire you ! You always inspire me ... ! The way I look upto you , the way I love you I keep trying to express it in all the ways i can ! I hope it comes across to you. Every part of my life after I met u has been sooo beautiful as much as your heart!"

Turning the clock back, Vignesh wrote, "10 years back when I knew we were in love .. all I wanted was a lifetime with you with utmost happiness , with a lot of babies , with amazing moments filled with a lot of positivity with a lot of good people around us! And to realise that we have come this far making all our dreams come true ... and seeing a nice slice of our blessed life coming on an Global platform like Netflix ... makes me feel soooo satisfied and happily overwhelmed!"

Vignesh added, "There are so many of my lines that failed to be a part of the documentary for reasons the world knows! Yes it's painful that it's not on Netflix ! But it can always reach people with all the other options the world has given to us! And may be some day, some day, some good day...... People will really understand where we are coming from!!! I hope! That day comes soon! Here's one version that you actually haven't seen my uyir. This is a voiceover version that couldn't make it due to copyright issues. but here it is for you! Love you my uyir." Take a look:

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the documentary Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale 3 out of 5 and he wrote, "The two banners behind the film - Rowdy Pictures and Wikkiflix - are owned by Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan. The result could easily have been a dull hagiography. From the perspective of the actor's fans, the documentary serves its purpose to perfection. So, expect them to hang on to everything that it has to say about Nayanthara and her place in the industry."