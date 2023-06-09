In Vignesh Shivan's Anniversary Wish For Nayanthara, Adorable Pics Of Sons Uyir And Ulagam

Nayanthara pictured with kids. (courtesy: wikkiofficial)

It's been a year since superstar Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan got married in an intimate and dreamy wedding in Chennai. To mark the special day, Vignesh posted some pictures of the actress with their twin sons - Uyir and Ulagam. The snaps are too cute to miss. The director also wrote a mushy note to sum up his “one year filled with a lotta moments.” For the caption, he borrowed a few lyrics from the Kannaana Kanne song of his 2015 film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, on the sets of which he fell in love with Nayanthara. Vignesh wrote: “En uyiroda Aadharam neengaldhaneyyy. 1 year filled with a lotta moments! Lotta ups and downs. Unexpected setbacks! Testing times! But coming home to see a blessed family with immense love and affection reinstates so much confidence and gives all the energy to keep running towards all the dreams and goals already manifested! Holding everything together, together with my - my Uyir and Ulagam.”

“The strength given by the family makes all the difference! Blessed with the best of people striving to give them a good life is all the motivation that's needed for hustlers like me. Thank you for the wonderful clicks, Joseph Radhik,” he added. Vignesh Shivan also singled out a note for users posting hate comments: “PS: Negative comment addicts kindly excuse, maybe you should try to ignore positivity (sic)."

The filmmaker painted Instagram red on Thursday too, when he shared loved-up pictures of himself and Nayanthara from their vacations. He wrote: "Got married to you yesterday! Suddenly my friends are texting me saying, ‘Happy first year marriage anniversary!' Theory of relativity is true! Love you, Thangamey! Just starting our life with all the love and blessings! Long way to go! Lots to accomplish together! With all the good will of all the good people in our lives and the abundant blessings of God almighty. Bringing in the second year of our marriage with the greatest blessings of our lives, our babies Uyir and Ulagam."

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's fairytale wedding saw many superstars in attendance on June 9 last year. Among them were Rajinikanth and Shah Rukh Khan. The couple welcomed their twins via surrogacy in October last year.