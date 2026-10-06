Vidyut Jammwal Says Hollywood Sets Follow Rules More Strictly Than Bollywood: "It Will Take Us Time To Reach That Level"

Vidyut Jammwal has noticed one major difference between working on Hollywood and Bollywood films – the level of discipline on set. The actor, who is making his Hollywood debut with Street Fighter, spoke about his experience of working on the international action film and said Hollywood sets follow stricter rules when it comes to time and work hours.

Speaking at a Mumbai event organised by Paramount Pictures India, where a special featurette from Street Fighter was unveiled, Vidyut said the difference became clear to him while working with an international cast and crew.

"There is a huge difference. I used to hear from my friends who are actors and knew about Hollywood that the budgets there were much higher. But I have seen the discipline here. For the first time, I have seen 300 people on a set following such discipline. There, no actor, whether it is 50 Cent, Jason Momoa or Cody Rhodes, is ever late. They simply don't have a concept of arriving late," the actor said.

Vidyut also spoke about how Hollywood's work rules affect everyone on the set. According to the actor, even a small delay is taken seriously, while technicians are paid extra when they work beyond their scheduled hours.

He shared, "There is no such thing as being late. If someone is late by one minute, makers call them to know if they are not doing well. It's a massive difference. Laws are so strict. If you are doing overtime, every technician gets extra money for every minute. Technicians wait to do overtime because they don't think they will be betrayed. The laws are very different. So when you experience something like this with some legends around, you realise this is different. It will take us time to reach that level. We are following the rules and laws but we can get better and do more."

Street Fighter is based on the popular video game franchise. The film features Noah Centineo as Ken Masters, Andrew Koji as Ryu and Jason Momoa as Blanka. The cast also includes Callina Liang, Joe Anoai, David Dastmalchian, Cody Rhodes, Andrew Schulz, Eric Andre, Orville Peck, Olivier Richters, Hirooki Goto, Rayna Vallandingham, Alexander Volkanovski and Curtis ‘50 Cent' Jackson.

Directed by Kitao Sakurai, Street Fighter will be released in Indian theatres on October 16.

ALSO READ | Vidyut Jammwal Sports Bald Look In Hollywood Debut Street Fighter, Internet Says "Insane" But Miss His Hair