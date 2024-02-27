Explained: Vidyut Jammwal vs A Film Critic On Bribe Accusations

Vidyut Jammwal shared this image. (courtesy: mevidyutjammwal)

Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal, whose latest release Crakk is running in theatres currently, has accused a film critic of allegedly demanding a bribe. In a post shared on X [formerly Twitter], Vidyut Jammwal alleged that film critic Sumit Kadel had asked for a bribe and added that he refused to give in to the demand. He also insinuated that Mr Kadel had allegedly taken bribes from other people in the industry in return for praise. The post was attached to a screenshot, which revealed that Vidyut Jammwal had been blocked by Sumit Kadel on the micro-blogging platform. In his note, Vidyut Jammwal wrote, “Asking for a bribe is a crime, and giving one is a crime too!!”My crime “is not giving??? #SumitKadel…so every time you praise someone -we know the criminal.”

It may be noted that Crakk- Jeetegaa Tho Jiyegaa, which also stars Arjun Rampal, Nora Fatehi, and Amy Jackson, has largely failed to make a mark with viewers.

Asking for bribe is a crime ,and giving one is a crime too!!”My crime “is not giving??? #sumitkadel…so everytime you praise someone -we know the criminal.. pic.twitter.com/gSkiPlwf4S — Vidyut Jammwal (@VidyutJammwal) February 26, 2024

While Vidyut Jammwal's post was shared at 7:33 PM on February 26, Mr Kadel shared two cryptic tweets at 6:05 PM and 6:50 PM on February 26, in which he wrote about an actor “whose rudeness was appalling”. While Mr Kadel did not take names, he shared that the actor in question was an “outsider”.

In his first tweet, Mr Kadel said: “When popularity turns into arrogance, it's a downfall. Despite nepotism tags, 'khaandaani' stars often exhibit humility. Today, encountered a so-called outsider whose rudeness was appalling. Understandably, top industry figures avoid working with him.”

In his second tweet, the film critic explained: “Folks I need to clarify this is not for any superstar or current generation stars…this post is for someone else who is not a star but think himself as a Bruce Lee | Jacky Chan…I have met almost every lead actor in the industry and sab bade pyaare hai.. sirf yahi ek pagal hai hai jissey meir mulakaat hui… Industry k log samaj jayenge, aap logo se request hai plz dont demean anyone under the comment section.” Following this tweet, many fans guessed that he was talking about Vidyut Jammwal, who is known for his action movies and has a film running in theatres currently.

Folks i need to clarify this is not for any superstar or current generation stars.. this post is for someone else who is not a star but think himself as a Bruce Lee | Jacky chan.. I have met almost every lead actor in the industry and sab bade pyaare hai.. sirf yahi ek pagal hai… https://t.co/8fbt7FvDJC — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) February 26, 2024

Following Vidyut Jammwal's accusations, Mr Kadel on Tuesday [February 27] shared another tweet, shedding light on the alleged aforementioned encounter. Again, without taking names, Mr Kadel claimed that an actor exhibited “a display of unparalleled rudeness and hostility,” at a press interaction.

In his note on X (formerly Twitter], Mr Kadel said: “Unveiling the Unpleasant Encounter with this actor! On organizers invitation, I found myself in a press meet seated alongside fellow journalists, I awaited my turn to engage with the film's lead actor. As the conversation started, I asked him about the his absence in action films alongside with other prominent action stars. Little did I anticipate the storm that my question would unleash. His demeanor shifted, and what ensued was a display of unparalleled rudeness and hostility. I shockingly watched as he launched into a tirade of bizarre arguments, attempting to humiliate me in front of few people. Stunned by his behavior, I could scarcely comprehend the sudden turn of events.”

Explaining that he was “disheartened by the unexpected attack,” Mr Kadel continued: “In a feeble attempt to salvage the situation, he dismissed his outburst as a jest, chalking up my discomfort as a lack of sense of humor in me. However, the damage was already done, leaving me shaken and disheartened by the unexpected attack.”

Referring to the tweets he shared on February 26, Mr Kadel shared, “In the aftermath of our encounter, I felt compelled to share my experience, albeit without mentioning anyone's name. Venting my frustrations through a post, I hoped to shed light on the unpleasant reality that unfolded behind the glitz and glamour of the entertainment industry.”

Mr Kadel also claimed that the allegations against him, presumably referring to those levelled by Vidyut Jammwal, are “baseless”. He said: “Yet, my efforts to bring attention to the issue were met with baseless allegations and further attempts to discredit me by this actor whom I not named in my post. Faced with such unfounded attacks, I could no longer remain silent, compelled to defend my integrity and shed light on the disturbing behavior I had witnessed.”

He concluded by saying, “It is my sincere hope that by sharing my story, I can raise awareness and caution my fellow journalists about the potential pitfalls of encounters with this individual whose state of mind may warrant medical attention. I do not want to indulge in any further arguments in this matter.”

Unveiling the Unpleasant Encounter with this actor !!



On organizers invitation , I found myself in a press meet Seated alongside fellow journalists, I awaited my turn to engage with the film's lead actor.



As the conversation started , I asked him about the his absence in… — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) February 27, 2024

Crakk has been directed by Aditya Datt and jointly produced by Vidyut Jammwal and Abbas Sayyed.