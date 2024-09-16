Vidya Balan's "Photographic Tribute" To M.S.Subbulakshmi: "The Original Style Icon Who..."

On the occasion of BHARAT RATNA "M.S.Subbulakshmi"'s 108 birth anniversary, Vidya Balan paid a photographic tribute to the legend. She recreated a few of the legendary singer's iconic looks and shared the pictures on Instagram. Vidya Balan also wrote a long heartfelt note about how she conceived of this tribute. Vidya Balan wrote, "On her 108th birth anniversary, I feel honoured and overjoyed to be able to pay a photographic tribute to "BHARAT RATNA " M.S.Subbulakshmi (M.S.Amma) , famously referred to as The 'Queen of Music' by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and as the 'Nightingale of India' by Sarojini Naidu. This is a humble homage by @anuparthasarathy & me to the legend M.S.Subbulakshmi - The Original Style icon, who carried off with great aplomb, an appearance that was a study in simplicity , adding to the allure of her mellifluous voice. This feature showcases four sarees that M.S.Amma wore & popularised between the 60's & the 80's and is a portrayal of M.S.Amma's concert persona."

Decoding Amma's iconic look, Vidya Balan wrote, "If the rich, vibrant and unique sarees were one half of M.S.Amma's appearance, the other half was the simple accessory ensemble including the traditional kumkumam and vibhuti on her forehead, the 2 distinctive nose pins on either side, and the mallipoo(jasmine) adorned kondai(bun)."

M.S.Subbulakshmi's granddaughter Sikkilmala helped Vidya Balan to re-create the look. Vidya signed off the post with these words, "Many a THANK YOU's are due in the realization of this heartfelt endeavour. Thank you so much. @sikkilmala ma'am (renowned flautist and granddaughter-in-law of M.S.Subbulakshmi ) for your invaluable guidance & insights. And how can I thank you enough @anuparthasarathy for coming up with the idea of doing this when i expressed my long cherished dream to play M.S.Amma. I appreciate your passion for detail and your patience over 7 years in seeing this through to fruition ...Nandree Anu ma'am." Take a look:

Vidya Balan was recently seen in Do Aur Do Pyaar and will next appear in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, reprising her popular role of Manjulika from the film's first installment. The Kartik Aaryan-Triptii Dimri film is set to release on this Diwali.